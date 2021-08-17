Kristin Smart: Judge pauses preliminary hearing, gives prosecutor time to release evidence

Aug. 17—A judge on Monday approved a two-day pause in the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, who are charged in the death and disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle agreed to provide "any and all" discovery, or release of evidence, in regard to a specific element of the case that wasn't disclosed, according to Paul Flores' attorney Bob Sanger.

Judge Craig Van Rooyen paused the hearing at the approval of Paul Flores, 44, who nodded and said "yes" to waiving his right to a continuous preliminary hearing following chambers conferences after Thursday's hearing and Monday morning.

Paul Flores, of San Pedro, is charged with murdering Smart. His 80-year-old father, Ruben Flores, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of hiding Smart's body.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested and charged in April. They have pleaded not guilty.

Paul Flores is suspected to be the last person with Smart near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on May 25, 1996 only steps away from their dorms on Cal Poly's campus.

The two were walking back from a party less than a mile away, according to two additional students who accompanied them at the time and who testified as witnesses during the preliminary hearing, which began on Aug. 2.

Smart was never seen again. She was declared legally dead in 2002 and her body has never been found.

Paul Flores was a person of interest in the case until 2020, when Sheriff Ian Parkinson referred to him as the "prime suspect."

The preliminary hearing resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Department 5 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.