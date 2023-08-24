Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores hospitalized and in ‘serious condition,’ CDCR says

The man convicted of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart has been hospitalized following an alleged attack in prison.

Paul Flores, who is incarcerated at Pleasant Valley State Prison, was transported from the prison in Coalinga to “an outside medical facility” on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Flores was “in serious condition,” the CDCR said in a statement.

“The circumstances surrounding Flores’ injury are under investigation by (the state prison)’s Investigative Services Unit,” the statement read. “No other details can be released at this time.”

Flores’ attorney, Harold Mesick, told numerous media outlets on Wednesday that Flores was injured after being attacked in prison.

When reached for comment, Mesick told The Tribune he did not have much information other than Flores was hospitalized.

“I hope he’s OK,” Mesick said. “I pray he’s OK.”

Paul Flores, left, appears with defense attorney Robert Sanger in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

A jury convicted Flores of murdering Smart on Oct. 18 after a three-month trial. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for the crime in March.

Flores was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano in March before being moved to Pleasant Valley State Prison in August.

Requests for further information from Pleasant Valley State Prison representatives were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.