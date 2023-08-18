Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores moved to Coalinga prison. When could he be up for parole?

The man convicted of killing Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart in 1996 was moved to a state prison in Coalinga, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records.

A jury convicted San Pedro resident Paul Flores of murdering Smart on Oct. 18 after a three-month trial. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for the crime in March.

His father, Arroyo Grande resident Ruben Flores, was acquitted by a separate jury of helping his son conceal the crime.

Flores was first transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano on March 30. That prison is typically used as a “reception center,” according to CDCR’s website.

The reception center compiles an inmate’s criminal records, life histories, medical and psychological histories and social relationships, the state corrections agency said. Then prison staff determine the inmate’s classification score and institutional placement.

Flores is now at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

The prison provides “modern long-term housing and professional rehabilitative services for inmate of all custody levels,” CDCR’s website says.

Flores will be eligible for parole in about 15 years with the time he’s already served and if he has good behavior.

At that time, a parole board would hold a hearing to decide whether Flores should be granted parole. If Flores isn’t granted parole, the board will review his case at intervals it determines: three, five, seven, 10 or 15 years.

Flores filed a notice of appeal to overturn his conviction in April. He has yet to file his arguments and briefs to support the appeal.