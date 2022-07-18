Kristin Smart murder trial begins today. Here’s what to expect

Opening statements in the Kristin Smart murder trial are set to begin in Salinas on Monday — more than 26 years after the Cal Poly student disappeared.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in April 2021 in connection with the crime. Paul Flores is accused of murdering Smart after he walked her home from an off-campus Cal Poly party, while his father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son hide her body.

The trial moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled the two men may not likely receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County because of pretrial publicity.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe is presiding over the case. She was appointed to the bench by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March 2021.

There will be two juries deciding two verdicts: One for Paul Flores and one for Ruben Flores. The jurors have been instructed under oath to avoid outside information abut the case.

The jury pool was reduced from 1,520 potential jurors to 40, including alternates.

The case is expected to last until October.

Opening statements for Paul Flores will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Salinas, while opening statements for Ruben Flores will begin at 1:30 p.m.