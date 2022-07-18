Kristin Smart murder trial kicks off with opening statements. Here’s what has happened so far

As the Kristin Smart murder trial kicked off Monday in Salinas, the prosecution started by introducing jurors to the missing Cal Poly student and laying out the timeline of her disappearance more than 26 years ago.

During opening statements in Monterey County Superior Court, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle described how Smart vanished during Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

“In 1995, Stan and Denise Smart sent their oldest daughter Kristin to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo,” Peuvrelle said during his remarks Monday morning. “During her freshman year they looked forward every Sunday to a phone call from her — it was their ritual.”

“But on May 26, 1996, at 9:47 a.m., (as the) Smart family was waiting for Kristin’s call, Paul (Flores) was calling his dad for help.”

Paul Flores, 45, is accused of murdering Smart after he walked her home from an off-campus party that weekend, while his father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son hide her body.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in April 2021 in connection with the crime. A month-long preliminary hearing that August laid out much of the evidence against the men, uncovered over decades of investigation.

It has taken more than two decades for the Smart case to reach trial. The Smart family and law enforcement officials credit the popular podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” which launched in 2020, with helping interest in the case.

The trial against Paul and Ruben moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled the two men may not likely receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County because of pretrial publicity.

As a result, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe is presiding over the case.

There will be two juries deciding two verdicts: One for Paul Flores and one for Ruben Flores. The jurors have been instructed under oath to avoid outside information abut the case.

Both Paul and Ruben Flores were present in the court room on Monday. Susan Flores, who is Paul Flores’ mother and Ruben Flores’ ex-wife, was seen sitting in the gallery with the public.

Story continues

The Smart family was also in attendance, as well as San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow and Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth.

Approximately 10 members of the public and 20 members of the news media are also in attendance.

Prosecution describes Kristin Smart’s disappearance

Much of the prosecution’s opening statements on Monday focused on humanizing Smart and laying out the broad strokes of the case against Paul Flores.

“The evidence will show Kristin was murdered by Paul Flores and that Paul Flores and Ruben Flores buried her under Ruben Flores’ deck,” Peuvrelle said. “And while the entire community banded together to search for Kristin desperately, Paul and Ruben Flores did not join in. You will hear Ruben Flores would tear down missing posters of Kristin — tore down her smiling beautiful face —called her a ‘dirty slut,’ all while her corpse was decomposing underneath his deck.”

Peuvrelle spoke about the Smarts and described their final contact with their beloved daughter and sister — noting that just before Kristin Smart vanished, she had called and left a voicemail for her mother, “ecstatic with some news.”

“They’ll never know what that good news was,” Peuvrelle said.

The prosecution also laid out Smart’s last known step as she attended a party where witnesses said they saw Paul Flores interacting with Smart numerous times.

According to Peuvrelle, Flores joined Smart and her friend Cheryl Anderson — who is expected to testify during the trial — as they walked back to their dorms.

As they parted ways, Anderson saw Smart walk off with Paul Flores, Peuvrelle said.

“(Anderson) made a decision she’s regretted ever since,” the prosecutor said.

Smart was not seen again.

Peuvrelle then described the investigation into Smart’s disappearance after she was reported missing. The prosecutor said that Flores allegedly had a light bruise underneath his eye during his first interview with police.

Peuvrelle described each law enforcement interview with Flores, noting that Flores’ story changed both about what happened that night and how he got the bruise underneath his eye.

In a video Peuvrelle played for the court, which was shot at an Arroyo Grande High School graduation party days after Smart went missing, someone asks Flores if he is going to graduate from Cal Poly. Flores replies “no way” while laughing.

In the video, the person then asks what happened to the “missing girl” and asks Paul Flores what he did with her. Flores is silent.

“(He) hung his head in shame,” Peuvrelle said.

A video of a June 1996 law enforcement interview with Flores was also shown to the jury.

“If anybody lies as much as you have about something as serious as this is, what are you going to think?” the investigator asks Paul Flores.

Flores replies in the video: “It’s not really lies, it’s a fib. I guess you could call it little white lies. I have no idea about any lies.”

Prosecutor: Evidence will lead to guilty verdict

Peuvrelle ended his opening statements by laying out how the investigation into Smart’s disappearance led to the arrest of the Flores men in 2021, including testimonies from three women who are expected to testify that Paul Flores drugged and raped them.

The prosecutor also laid out the evidence found with the various search warrants in recent years, including the soil analysis of what was found underneath Ruben Flores’ deck, a blood stain that was found by investigators and a recorded conversation in which Susan Flores tells her son he needed to tell her where they can “punch holes” in the “Your Own Backyard” podcast because “only you can.”

“At the end of this case, I’m going to ask you to review all the evidence to come to a true full verdict,” Peuvrelle told the jurors. “I expect you to find Paul Flores guilty for murdering Kristin Smart and Ruben Flores guilty for being an accessory.”

At that point, Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, objected to the mention of Ruben Flores because he said it misstated this jury’s job, since this portion of opening statements only pertained to Paul.

Sanger is expected to reply to the prosecution’s opening statements at 11:35 a.m., and opening statements for Ruben Flores will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The trial is expected to last until October.