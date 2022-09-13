Kristin Smart murder trial is postponed — again. When will it resume?

Proceedings in the Kristin Smart murder trial were postponed — again — on Tuesday, according to Monterey County Superior Court officials.

The delay came after an initial announcement canceling Tuesday’s proceedings.

Norma Ramirez-Zapata, spokesperson for the court, did not elaborate on what caused the delay.

The trial left off Monday just after Angela Butler, a senior forensic DNA analyst with the Serological Research Institute in Richmond, spoke about her two decades of experience in the field. She is now expected to continue her testimony next week.

The Serological Research Institute tested the soil samples extracted from the property of Ruben Flores, who’s accused of helping his son, Paul Flores, hide Smart’s body, according to court documents.

Another forensic scientist previously testified that those same soil samples had fibers that were red and black — the same colors as the clothing Smart was last seen wearing before she vanished more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart before her disappearance following an off-campus party during Memorial Day weekend in 1996. He’s accused to killing the 19-year-old.

Court proceedings in the trial are expected to resume Monday, Sept. 19.