Kristin Smart murder trial to resume after 2-day delay. Here’s what to expect

The Kristin Smart murder trial will resume Thursday morning after a days-long delay, according to a Monterey County Superior Court spokesperson.

Court proceedings in the trial against Paul and Ruben Flores were put on hold for two days due to “an unexpected health concern,” court spokesperson Norma Ramirez-Zapata said.

Paul Flores, 45, is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart after leaving an off-campus party in May 1996, and hiding her body with the help of his 81-year-old father, Ruben Flores. The two men were arrested in April 2021.

The trial against Paul and Ruben Flores was moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled they would likely not receive a fair trial because of pretrial publicity.

There will be two juries deciding two verdicts — one for Paul Flores and one for Ruben Flores.

The trial against the Flores men kicked off Monday in Monterey County Superior Court, when San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle and Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, made their opening statements.

Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores’ counsel, did not have time to give opening statements to his client’s jury on Monday. Mesnick will make those statements at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when court resumes.

After Mesick’s opening statements, both juries are expected in the same room for the first day of presentation of evidence, which will start at about 9:30 a.m.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe is presiding over the case.