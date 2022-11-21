Kristin Smart: Paul Flores asks for sentencing date to be pushed back

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Paul Flores, who was convicted of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in October, has asked for his sentencing date to be pushed back, according to Monterey County Superior Court’s website.

Smart went missing in May 1996 after an off-campus Cal Poly party. Flores had long been a person of interest in the case, and was arrested in April 2021 and charged with murder.

A jury convicted Flores of first-degree murder on Oct. 18, the same day that a separate jury acquitted his father, Ruben Flores, of helping his son conceal the crime.

Both juries heard virtually the same evidence during the three-month long trial.

Flores is currently set to be sentenced on Dec. 9. He faces 25 years to life in prison, or a life prison sentence without parole, for the crime.

The motion to push back the sentencing date will be heard at 9 a.m. Dec. 2, according to an email from Monterey County Superior Court.