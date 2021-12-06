Kristin Smart update: Paul Flores ‘frustrated’ by lack of evidence release, attorney says

In a pre-trial court hearing Monday, Paul Flores voiced concerns over not being able to obtain evidence that he believes he’s entitled to as a defendant in the Kristin Smart murder case.

Flores, who plead “not guilty” in October to charges he murdered Smart, appeared in a Zoom court hearing in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday, along with his attorneys, Robert and Sarah Sanger.

“I want my discovery,” Flores said Monday before Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy.

Discovery involves the exchange of evidence in a criminal case, enabling the parties to know in advance what evidence may be presented at trial.

Smart, a Cal Poly freshman who went missing in 1996, was last seen with Paul Flores walking toward the dorms from an off-campus party. The case has received local and national media attention and captivated public interest for the past 25 years.

More than two decades after her disappearance, Paul and and his father, Ruben Flores, were arrested April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively. The District Attorney’s Office announced criminal charges against the men the following day.

After a marathon pre-trial hearing in September, Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen ruled that sufficient evidence was presented at a preliminary hearing for the case to proceed to trial.

On Monday, after a private Zoom breakout session between Flores and Robert Sanger, Sanger told Duffy his client is “frustrated” because of the lack of evidence being shared by the prosecution.

The defense attorneys and Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle reached an agreement in the hearing Monday to hold an informal meeting later this week in Van Rooyen’s chambers to discuss the negotiations over the release of evidence.

Sanger said he hopes to work things out with the prosecution Wednesday and then meet with Flores at County Jail afterward.

Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, also appeared remotely in Monday’s pre-trial hearing alongside his attorney, Harold Mesick. Ruben has plead “not guilty” to the charge of accessory to murder.

Story continues

San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle asks a question of a witness in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, during a preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

What’s next for Kristin Smart homicide trial schedule?

Duffy presided over Monday’s hearing because Van Rooyen is in session on another trial, but the case will remain in Van Rooyen’s court moving forward.

Flores — speaking on Zoom from County Jail in a suit and tie and wearing a mask — requested to be present in person at Wednesday’s hearing when asked if he was willing to waive his right to be present.

Flores said he wanted to know more about the potential outcome related to the discovery before “waiving time.”

“I would like to be there on Wednesday,” Flores said.

Duffy explained to Flores that his April trial date remains the same, and the hearing isn’t an issue of waiving time.

“Nobody is suggesting changing the trial date,” Duffy said.

Ruben Flores waived his right to be present at Wednesday’s chambers’ meeting between the attorneys and Van Rooyen.

Ruben Flores, father of Paul Flores, appears in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Ruben Flores is charged as an accessory in connection to the murder of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Duffy later added: “We can put the matter back on the (formal court) calendar if the parties cannot work it out.”

The trial date remains set for April 25 with a readiness conference on April 6.

The defense attorneys said they also plan to argue a “995 motion,” seeking dismissal of the criminal charges. That type of motion can be contested on the grounds that charges were improperly sustained at the preliminary hearing.

The 995 motion hearing will be held in January or February, as the hearing scheduling is still being determined.