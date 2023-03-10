Kristin Smart: Paul Flores to be sentenced for murder today. Could judge order new trial?

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Paul Flores is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of Kristin Smart on Friday, more than 26 years after the Cal Poly student disappeared.

A Monterey County jury convicted the San Pedro man of first-degree murder on Oct. 18 while a separate jury acquitted his father, Arroyo Grande resident Ruben Flores, of helping his son conceal the crime.

Before the sentencing, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe will decide if Flores should get a new trial at 9 a.m.

His attorney, Robert Sanger, filed his 10th motion for a new trial earlier this month — claiming that Flores did not receive a fair trial. Sanger also filed a motion asking the judge to overturn the jury’s guilty verdict.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office called for the court to deny the defense attorney’s request for a second trial.

O’Keefe could rule on the motions based on the written arguments from the prosecution and defense, or she could make her decision based on oral arguments.

If the judge grants the motion for a new trial, legal proceedings will start over again. If she overturns the jury’s verdict and acquits Flores, he cannot be tried again for Smart’s murder.

If both motions are denied, Flores’ sentencing will take place immediately after.

Robert Sanger, Paul Flores’ defense attorney concludes closing arguments for the Kristin Smart murder trial Monday, Oct. 4, 2022.

What jail sentence does Paul Flores face?

For first-degree murder, Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison or life without parole.

Under the current penal code, the death penalty is also a sentencing option. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom put a moratorium on capital punishment sentences in 2019.

On Friday, the Smart family is invited to give victim impact statements and explain what sentence they prefer for Flores.

Flores has been detained in San Luis Obispo County Jail since he was convicted.

If he is sentenced, Flores will be sent to a “reception center” for processing. There, he will receive a classification score that weighs length of sentence, stability, education, employment and behavior.

That score would determine the type of facility to which Flores could be sent. The score can change over time depending on behavior and other factors, which could cause him to be transferred to a different state prison.

If Flores is sentenced to 25 years to life, he will be eligible for parole in about 15 years with the time he’s already served and if he has good behavior.

At that time, a parole board would then hold a hearing to decide whether Flores should be granted parole. If he is not granted parole, the board will review his case in the coming years at intervals it will determine: three, five, seven, 10 or 15 years.