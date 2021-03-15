Kristin Smart: Police search family home of ‘prime suspect’ Paul Flores in 1996 cold case

Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
Kristin Smart, then 19, was last seen on her college campus in 1996 (FBI)
Police have named a "prime suspect" 25 years after teenager Kristin Smart went missing from her California university campus in 1996.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced that it served a search warrant at the home of Ruben Flores, the father of Ms Smart's former classmate Paul Flores.

The Sherrif’s office called Mr Flores a "prime suspect" in the disappearance after previously considering him a longtime person-of-interest.

"The Sheriff’s Office has been authorized to utilize cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar during the course of the search," a spokesman said in a statement.

"This process could potentially take one to two days to complete."

While the sealed search warrant precludes any further information from being disclosed, Ms Smart's family said in a statement they looked forward to more developments.

“We are encouraged by the news of today’s search of Ruben Flores’ property," the Smart family said in a statement, according to ABC News local affiliate KEYT-TV. "We appreciate the vigilance and professionalism of Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department and our family looks forward to learning more in the hours and days ahead.”

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff&#39;s Office
