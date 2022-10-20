Kristin Smart: The story in photos over 26 years

Cal Poly student Kristin Smart went missing Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Now, 26 years later, the last person to see her alive has been found guilty of her murder.

Paul Flores, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday and is expected to be sentenced for the crime in December. He is facing a potential life sentence.

His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of charges of accessory to murder after the fact; Ruben Flores had been accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body.

Now that the decades-long case has reached a guilty verdict, The Tribune has compiled a look back at it the important moments over the 26 years since Smart was last seen.

The disappearance

Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman from Stockton, disappeared early on the Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend in 1996, after leaving a house party just off campus.

400 volunteers scour Cal Poly for some sign of Kristin Smart’s body on June 30, 1996.

On May 27, 1996, Paul Flores turned himself into the Arroyo Grande Police Department for an outstanding warrant in a DUI case two days after Cal Poly student Kristin Smart disappeared, court documents show. The mug shot appears to show Flores with a black eye.

Paul Flores, seated, waits to testify before the county grand jury about Kristin Smart’s disappearance. Flores was the last person seen with Smart. A missing person’s poster hangs on the wall of the courthouse Oct. 17, 1996.

Paul Flores testified before the county grand jury about Kristin Smart’s disappearance on Oct. 17, 1996.

A fund-raiser to help with Denise and Stan Smarts’ legal bills draws 200 in Arroyo Grande on April 13, 1997.

A Kristin Smart billboard on Highway 101 near the Madonna Road exit on April 16, 2009. For years billboards like this one and another in the Village of Arroyo Grande would keep the Smart case alive.

Investigation, arrests made

In September 2016, the FBI and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department begin a dig and investigation above Cal Poly related to the disappearance of Smart.

Yellow tape cordons off the area where San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and FBI personnel are digging on the fourth day of a search for clues in September 2016. The search is focused on a campus hillside.

FBI and San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s department investigators at the Flores house on East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande on Feb. 4, 2020. The sidewalk in front was taped off as they moved about the grounds. At left is Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Keith Scott, head of the detective bureau.

Rocks Susan Flores says were thrown outside her house, according to unsealed court documents.

Dogs trained to alert at the scent of human remains were brought in to search during the FBI raid in February 2020. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was searching the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores under a warrant.

Deputies prepare to have a car towed for evidence under a warrant on March 15, 2021.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson, center in dark glasses talks to investigators during the search of Ruben Flores' home in March 2021.

Spectators gathered and made videos of the investigation scene during a search of Ruben Flores house on April 13, 2021.

Ruben Flores was arrested on April 13, 2021. Here he is pictured in a law enforcement vehicle.

Paul Flores is arrested in San Pedro on April 13, 2021.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores on April 13, 2021.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong speaks during announcement of Paul and Ruben Flores arrests on April 13, 2021. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson stands in background and interpreter Robin Babb is at right. Photo of Paul Flores being arrested is at right.

San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow announces murder charge filed against Paul Flores in the Kristin Smart case on March 14, 2021. Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle is at left.

Legal proceedings, trial

Paul Flores, upper left appears at his arraignment via Zoom in April 2021. He was taken into custody in San Pedro and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of the murder of Kristin Smart. At upper right is Judge Craig van Rooyen. Lower photo is Harold Mesick, the attorney who would later represent Ruben Flores.

Paul Flores appears in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Aug. 2, 2021, during the first day of his preliminary hearing.

Judge Craig van Rooyen announced in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on April 20, 2022, that the Kristin Smart murder trial for Paul and Ruben Flores would be moved to Monterey County.

Murder defendant Paul Flores appears in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas on July 18, 2022, for the start of the trial.

Denise Smart testifies on Day 2 of the trial against Paul and Ruben Flores for the murder of her daughter on July 21, 2022.

Stan Smart, Kristin Smart’s father, testifies in Monterey County Superior Court on July 22, 2022, during the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores.

Paul Flores takes a sip of water during the trial against him for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart in the Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas on Aug. 16, 2022.

Ruben Flores inside the courtroom during the trial on Aug. 25, 2022.

Jennifer Hudson continues her testimony Sept. 12, 2022, in the Kristin Smart murder trial. She said Paul Flores admitted to killing Smart. She started to cry when SLO County Deputy District attorney Christopher Peuvrelle asked, “You mentioned that you feel responsible for the misery of the Smart family?”

Judge Jennifer O’Keefe listens as Paul Flores’ defense attorney Robert Sanger talks during the Kristin Smart murder trial on Sept. 22, 2022, at the Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas.

From left to right, Paul Flores, his father, Ruben Flores, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe and Ruben Flores’ defense attorney, Harold Mesick, appear in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas on Sept 26, 2022.

Chris Lambert, creator of the “Your Own Backyard” podcast on the Kristin Smart case, observed the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores at the Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas. Photo from October 2022.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle finishes closing arguments on Oct. 3, 2022, saying Paul Flores is "guilty as sin."

Robert Sanger, Paul Flores’ defense attorney concludes closing arguments for the Kristin Smart murder trial Oct. 4, 2022.

Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores’ defense attorney gestures toward his client as he conducts his closing arguments on Oct. 5, 2022.

Paul Flores listens as closing arguments end in the Kristin Smart murder trial on Oct. 4, 2022.

Purple ribbons are attached to posts and signs in the Arroyo Grande Village in honor of Kristin Smart and ahead of the verdicts in the Paul Flores murder trial.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer J. O’Keefe hands the verdict envelope to the courtroom clerk for safe keeping on Oct. 17, 2022 until the jury in the Paul Flores case reaches a verdict.

The court clerk reads the verdict after a jury found Paul Flores guilty of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. The jury’s verdict was read in Monterey County Superior Court on Oct. 18, 2022.

Paul Flores listens as the verdict is read finding him guilty of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. The verdict was read in Monterey County Superior Court on Oct. 18, 2022.

Paul Flores leaves the courtroom after a jury found him guilty of murdering Kristin Smart on Oct. 18, 2022.

Defense attorney Harold Mesick, left, puts his hand on the shoulder of his client, Ruben Flores, after the jury acquitted Ruben Flores of charges of accessory to murder after the fact. The jury’s verdict was read in Monterey County Superior Court on Oct. 18, 2022.

Aftermath of verdicts

Ruben Flores, Paul Flores’ father, and his attorney Harold Mesick talk to the media after Ruben Flores was found not guilty on Oct. 18, 2022.

Ruben Flores’ electronic monitoring device is removed from his ankle outside the Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas.

A memorial to Cal Poly student Kristin Smart is seen on the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo after Paul Flores is found guilty of her murder on Oct. 18, 2022.

James Murphy, the Smart family’s attorney in the civil case against Paul and Ruben Flores, reacts to news of the guilty verdict from his Arroyo Grande office on Oct. 18, 2022.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow speaks at a press conference following the announcement of the verdicts on Oct. 18, 2022. With him from left, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth, SLO County Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole, SLO County D.A.’s Investigator J.T. Kamp, Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle and SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Stan Smart speaks at a press conference following the verdicts being read at the Monterey County District Attorney’s office. With him are his son Matt Smart and daughter Lindsey Smart.

Chris Lambert sits in front of a poster of Kristin Smart with family members nearby at the press conference following the reading of the verdicts.

People gathered at a memorial for Kristin Smart in Shell Beach following the announcement of the verdict. Therese Cron, center, is a member of the “Jam Fam,” a musical group that plays at Smart’s memorial.