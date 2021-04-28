Kristin Smart suspect accused of sexually assaulting women in years since student’s disappearance: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Sorace
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Paul Flores, the California man charged earlier this month in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, was accused of sexually assaulting several women in the years after the Cal Poly freshman vanished, according to a report.

The earliest of the three alleged assaults that the 44-year-old Flores is accused of happened in January 2007, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The paper reviewed details of the allegations presented in a police officer’s crime report and a county prosecutor’s memo from the time.

BODY OF KRISTIN SMART, 19, WHO DISAPPEARED IN 1996 MAY HAVE BEEN 'RECENTLY' MOVED FROM UNDER HOME: REPORT

The documents said that a Redondo Beach woman told police that she had met some friends at a bar for drinks and later woke up naked in a bed next to a man she did not know, without any recollection of how she got there.

A medical exam at a hospital confirmed that she had sex, although it showed no signs of force or assaultive behavior, and a urine test showed no traces of date rape drugs, the documents said.

Four years after the incident, the DNA sample taken from the woman was matched to Flores, the paper reported. However, authorities did not charge Flores in the case because it could not be proven that he forced her to have sex.

Flores is also a suspect in two later sexual assault cases that occurred in the San Pedro area between 2013 and 2017, the paper reported. Police have not decided on whether to file charges against Flores in those cases.

Flores and his 80-year-old father, Ruben Flores, have been charged in the disappearance and presumed death of 19-year-old Kristin Smart, a student at California Polytechnic State University who vanished in 1996 while walking back to her dorm following a party. Her body has never been found.

Prosecutors have alleged that Flores, who was also a Cal Poly student at the time, attempted to rape Smart in his dorm room. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ruben Flores was charged as an accessory after the fact for allegedly hiding her body. His home is about 13 miles away from the campus.

Investigators believe Smart’s body was buried beneath the home of Ruben Flores in San Luis Obispo and was "recently" moved, according to court records obtained by the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Last week, both men pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing. Ruben Flores was released on bail while the younger Flores is being held without bail.

Recommended Stories

  • Ma'Khia Bryant’s family attorney speaks out on teenager’s death

    Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot April 20 by Columbus, Ohio, police, who were called to the scene about a fight and an attempted stabbing.

  • Russian Contestant Freed After Being 'Trapped' in Chinese Boy Band Show

    A Russian contestant was relieved to finally be voted off a Chinese boy band reality show after lasting for almost three months. Vladislav Ivanov, 27, joined “Produce Camp 2021” by accident and repeatedly asked viewers to vote him off, according to Channel News Asia. The 11 contestants with the highest number of votes must form a boy band after the TV show concludes.

  • Derek Chauvin trial Juror 52 speaks out about proceedings, deliberating a guilty verdict

    Brandon Mitchell is Juror 52, one of the 12 jury members who convicted Derek Chauvin of George Floyd's murder. He speaks to "CBS This Morning" about deliberating a guilty verdict and the emotional toll of hearing all the evidence during the trial.

  • Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Video with Daughter Taylor at His Engagement Party: 'Forever My Baby'

    The Flip or Flop star and his fiancée Heather Rae Young, 33, invited a small group of friends and family to join them for an engagement party in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday evening

  • Over 47 tons of plastic found at US marine reserve – and an entangled seal

    Expedition spent 24 days clearing 10 miles of shoreline in Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, collecting 94,472lb marine debris A female endangered Hawaiian monk seal entangled in derelict fishing gear. Photo taken under Noaa/NMFS permit no 22677. Photograph: Matthew Chauvin of PMDP In a span of just over three weeks, more than 47 tons of plastic waste were removed from America’s largest protected marine reserve, sometimes directly off animals, a stark reminder of the scourge of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. An expedition spent 24 days clearing 10 miles of shoreline in the atolls and islands of the Papahānaumokuākea marine national monument in the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. The team, led by a non-profit with support from state and federal agencies, collected 94,472lb of marine debris, aiming specifically for waste that poses an entanglement hazard to animals, such as derelict fishing gear, also called “ghost nets”. “On our first day we came across a four-year-old female Hawaiian monk seal who had a bit of net wrapped really tightly around her neck,” said Kevin O’Brien, the president of Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project, the non-profit that led the team. “You could see her trying to dig at it with her flipper.” A juvenile Hawaiian monk seal rests on top of a pile of ghost nets. Photo taken under Noaa/NMFS permit no 22677. Photograph: Matthew Chauvin of PMDP The crew was able to remove the net, O’Brien said, adding that it was routine for them to come across animals entangled in debris. “There is no permanent human presence witnessing these events and it’s so telling that within one day we found an entangled monk seal,” he said. “For every one we do see there must be many more that go unseen.” Of the waste collected on the expedition, ghost nets made up nearly 80,000lb of the haul, while more than 14,000lb were ocean plastics such as fishing buoys, baskets, plastic bottles and cigarette lighters. The marine reserve, located more than 1,300 miles from Honolulu, covers more than half a million miles of Pacific Ocean and is a crucial habitat to the endangered Hawaiian monk seal as well as the threatened green turtle and 14 million seabirds. However, ocean currents and its location near the Great Pacific garbage patch cause debris to collect on the uninhabited beaches. More than 2m pounds of marine debris have been removed from the monument since 1996. Shoreline cleanup of Kapou. Photograph: Kevin O'Brien of PMDP An estimated 11m tons of plastic waste reach the world’s oceans each year, an amount that is expected to triple in the next 20 years. Research has suggested that fish may actively seek out plastic debris because the pieces may smell similar to prey, and in Hawaii some fish begin consuming plastic within days of being born. The expedition to the marine national monument, organized by the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project and with support from the state of Hawaii, Noaa, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Hawaii Pacific University, involves crew members walking the shoreline, sometimes dragging hundreds or thousands of pounds of waste. Nets, which are usually brought to the shore by storms, often have to be dug out, while plastic smaller than 10cm is left behind. The M/V Imua, 180ft supply vessel, as it steams into port in Honolulu carrying 94,472lb of marine debris on deck. Photograph: David Golden “If you focus on anything too small you waste your time because there’s so much plastic,” O’Brien said. Despite the inundation, O’Brien is hopeful, in part because of efforts to reduce plastic waste around the world, and because the cleanups like the one completed during the recent expedition make a difference, he said. “[We’re] simply keeping up with the problem just so the wildlife can have a shot. Our cleanups are really having an impact on this place and for the species there,” he said.

  • Attorney calls for investigation into Ma'Khia Bryant death

    There should be a federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer, along with a probe into the handling of Bryant’s foster care placement, a lawyer representing the teen's family said Wednesday. Attorney Michelle Martin wouldn't discuss details of why Bryant was in foster care, besides the fact that at the time, the family needed help.

  • Florida lawmakers move to punish social media companies

    Social media companies faced the wrath of Florida Republicans, as lawmakers were poised Wednesday to send legislation to the governor as part of a campaign to punish online platforms who some lawmakers say discriminate against conservative thought. It was another key legislative victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who urged lawmakers to deliver the legislation for his signature as part of his campaign to reign in Big Tech companies — in how Big Data handles the information they collect from consumers and in how social media platforms treat their users. Democrats invoked the name of former President Donald Trump in dismissing the effort as a partisan effort to curry favor with the Republican base.

  • Joshua Bassett Can't Stop Listening to Olivia Rodrigo's Song "Deja Vu" Either

    "The world better watch out for the album!!!!!"

  • Russian authorities paint over Navalny mural

    The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time.""It wasn't here yesterday, looks like it appeared at night or early in the morning," said local resident Marina.Police arrived at the scene at 9 a.m. local time and workers arrived to start painting over it with yellow paint within around 90 minutes. It was unclear who painted the mural."Painting bad things on walls is bad, painting good things is good and useful for drawing public attention," said another St Petersburg resident about the mural. Navalny, Putin's most outspoken domestic opponent, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.

  • Tarek El Moussa Says He’s ‘Ready to Flip’ Heather Rae Young’s Last Name

    The puns are on point! 🙌

  • The Lumber and Chip Shortages Have the Same Root Cause: Underinvestment

    The tech-stock bust and the housing crash led to years of underinvestment and reduced capacity in chips and lumber mills, respectively, and now producers can't respond to surging demand.

  • Wait, Hi, Clare Crawley Is Fully Wearing Her Engagement Ring From Dale Moss Again

    Excuse me whilst I read into this.

  • COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

    MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Our region is still under the grip of this pandemic ... in several countries of South America the pandemic in the first four months of this year was worse than what we faced in 2020," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

  • Glenn Close Reveals How Her Viral "Da Butt" Dance at the Oscars Really Happened

    Glenn Close didn't take home the Oscar for her supporting role in Hillbilly Elegy, but she won the award show with her viral dance moves. So, how much of a heads-up did she have about the song?

  • Kevin Love issues apology: 'I f---ed up'

    The Cleveland Cavaliers forward addressed on Wednesday his play of slapping the ball inbounds in Monday's loss to the Raptors that led to an easy Toronto three-pointer.

  • Mrs. Dallas vanishes during morning walk ahead of Mrs. Texas America pageant, cops say

    Police are searching for 38-year-old Lashun Massey.

  • Addison Rae Reveals When "He’s All That" Is Coming to Netflix

    The wait is almost over!

  • Debate: Is Brad Keselowski the best at Talladega?

    NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers break down the race at Talladega and debate who is the best driver at NASCAR's fastest superspeedway.

  • Cowboys bail on No. 10 in full, 3-round 2021 mock draft with trades

    A full, 3-round mock draft simulates how the first two days of the 2021 NFL draft might go, based on perceived needs and values.

  • Scott to share 'my family's American Dream' in Republican rebuttal to Biden speech

    After President Joe Biden lays out his ambitions to reshape the U.S. economy and address racial injustice on Wednesday, Republican Senator Tim Scott will make his party's argument that the Democratic agenda is a path to misery for working Americans. A rising star in his party and the sole Black Republican in the Senate, Scott has promised to deliver an "honest conversation" and an "optimistic and hopeful message" in his own nationally televised remarks. A week after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, Biden is expected to use his speech to make the case for far-reaching police reforms.