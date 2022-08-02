Kristin Smart trial: Friend says he saw Paul Flores in dorm room before disappearance

A friend of Kristin Smart testified Tuesday in Monterey County Superior Court that he saw the man accused of killing the Cal Poly student in her dorm room multiple times before she disappeared.

Witness testimony in the Kristin Smart murder trial resumed Tuesday as a defense attorney continued his cross examination of Steveb Fleming, one of Smart’s friends.

Paul Flores, 45, is accused of murdering Smart after the two left an off-campus Cal Poly party together in May 1996. His 81-year-old father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping hide her body. The two were arrested in April 2021.

The trial against the two began in July in Salinas, after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled the Flores men were unlikely to receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe is presiding over the case.

Fleming testified Monday that he would see Paul Flores “following” Smart around her Cal Poly residence hall, Muir Hall, and once spotted him inside Smart’s room.

He said Smart was clearly uncomfortable around Flores, and that other women also felt uncomfortable around the defendant.

More witnesses were expected to testify Tuesday after Fleming.

Kristin Smart murder trial: Defense questions friend

During cross examination, defense lawyer Robert Sanger asked Fleming if he knew or had talked to Paul Flores while attending Cal Poly.

Fleming said he didn’t know Flores personally, but did “know of him.”

“I didn’t need to have a conversation with him to know who he was,” Fleming said.

Fleming added that he had spoken about Flores with at least two other friends prior to Smart’s disappearance.

When Sanger questioned Fleming about details of those discussions, the witness said he couldn’t recall specifics, only that one of them had felt weird about Flores.

Sanger also questioned Fleming about the mood in Muir Hall after the disappearance, further conversations about Flores during that time and Fleming’s statements to police that he had seen Flores in Smart’s dorm between five and six times.

Story continues

Fleming stood by his previous statements saying he could not remember specifics 25 years later, but if it was what he had told investigators at the time, then he stood by it.

Sanger attempted to ask Fleming about male friends of Smart and her past relationships in multiple ways, but San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle objected to these questions and the judge sustained.

Sanger also alleged Fleming once described himself as a “playboy” when he was 18, and asked him whether he offered to walk women to locations on campus following Smart’s disappearance. Peuvrelle again objected to this line of questioning.

During further cross-examination, Ruben Flores’ attorney, Harold Mesick, asked Fleming why he did not immediately go to the police with the information that he had seen Flores following Smart.

“I’m an African American kid,” Fleming said. “I’m from Oakland. I grew up not trusting police. I was 18 years old and scared of police. Ironic because I later joined law enforcement.”

The trial paused for lunch just before noon Tuesday. Proceedings were expected to resume at 1:15 p.m.

The trial is expected to last through October.