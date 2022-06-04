Kristin Smart: Trial's opening statements slated for July 6

Jun. 4—The trial for the father and son accused of the death and disappearance of a Cal Poly student in 1996 is slated to begin next week in Monterey County Superior Court, with opening statements scheduled to start next month, according to court records.

Trial proceedings will begin June 6 with evidence motions and opening statements to begin on July 6, records show.

Two juries will be impaneled — one for each defendant — with jury questionnaires being administered between June 13 to 17, and jury selection being held June 20 to 24 and June 27 to July 1 for Paul and Ruben Flores, respectively.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved relocation of the trial out of the county after ruling on March 30 that both men would not receive a fair trial. On April 20, Rooyen named Monterey County as the locale that would host the trial.

On May 4, Monterey County Superior Court officials announced that Judge Jennifer O'Keefe, a former public defender, will oversee the trial of Ruben and Paul Flores, according to Norma Ramirez-Zapata, a public information liaison.

Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with the first-degree murder of Smart while his father Ruben Flores, 81, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath the deck of his residence in the 700 block of White Court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores close to her dorm at Cal Poly near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue around 2 a.m. May 25, 1996, after walking back from an off-campus party, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who last saw them together.

Smart's body has not been located and she was declared legally dead in 2002.