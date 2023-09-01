Kristina Hoffpauir sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of Sherwood Doyle, 81

Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after her conviction in the 2019 murder of Sherwood Doyle, an 81-year-old man known to help people who needed a hand.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard pronounced Hoffpauir's sentence to be served at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Hoffpauir, 35, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Rapides Parish jury on July 21. Jurors took less than 90 minutes to reach their verdict after a trial in which many of Doyle's relatives testified about the day they found his body in his rural Plainview-area home on Chester West Road.

The state had decided against seeking the death penalty in late 2019.

Hoffpauir had been living with Doyle on and off, and Doyle would buy her things she asked for, like drawing supplies, according to testimony. Doyle's sisters testified that they were close and would see or talk to each other almost every day.

When they hadn't heard from him, they went to his home on Aug. 6, 2019, to check on him. They found Hoffpauir inside, refusing to let them in because she said Doyle told her not to, and a smell.

"Like something dead," testified sister Eunice Reeves. "Such a bad smell."

Doyle's granddaughter, Jessica Runge, came to the house when Hoffpauir wouldn't let her aunts inside. She forced her way in and ended up falling on her grandfather's body in the dark house, she testified.

Doyle had been dead for several days.

Hoffpauir was arrested that day and has remained in custody since. She pleaded insanity, although she later was ruled capable to stand trial.

Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall told jurors he couldn't definitively give a motive for Doyle's death. But he guessed, based on Doyle's injuries, he might have told her to leave his home.

Doyle had died from blunt force trauma to his head, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Yen Van Vo, as well as asphyxiation from a belt tightened around his neck and a stab wound to his lower left neck area.

Her attorney, Chad Guillot, had filed a motion for a post-verdict acquittal, arguing the state did not prove its case. During the trial, he contended that there were other suspects not pursued by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

In his motion, Guillot argued nobody could place Hoffpauir at the scene when Doyle died and that there was no forensic evidence linking her to Doyle's death.

Beard denied the motion.

