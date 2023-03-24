Kristine Barnett's neglect charges dismissed

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kristine Barnett's neglect of a dependent criminal case started with a flood of media attention in September 2019 and ended Friday with a mild-manner motion to dismiss.

"(T)he State of Indiana of Indiana by Patrick K. Harrington, Prosecuting Attorney, … respectfully moves to dismiss all counts herein as the State believes there would be insufficient evidence at trial to prove the charges in this case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer signed the order Friday morning dismissing the case.

Kristine Barnett and her now-ex-husband, Michael, adopted Natalia, a Ukrainian orphan with severe dwarfism.

The Barnetts claimed that Natalia, whose birth records indicated she was born in 2003, actually was an adult.

Kristine Barnett walks into Superior 2, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse in Lafayette. Barnett and her ex-husband, Michael Barnett, had been accused of abandoning their adoptive daughter in Lafayette in 2013. The charges against Kristine were dismissed Friday. Michael was acquitted in October 2022.

Without legal representation for Natalia, the Barnetts changed Natalia's birth year from 2003 to 1989, legally making her an adult.

The Barnetts then rented Natalia an apartment in Lafayette, three counties away from her home county of Hamilton. They moved her into the apartment, then the Barnetts and their biological sons moved to Canada.

In September 2019, the prosecutors finished their investigation and filed neglect of a dependent charges against the Barnetts. Prosecutors later filed additional charges of neglect, bringing the tally of charges to eight.

Four of those charges were dismissed because the statute of limitations lapsed.

Prosecutors could pursue the other four charges only if the neglect allegations were not based on Natalia's disability, not her age since the Barnetts legally changed her age.

Prosecutors tried Michael Barnett in October, and he was acquitted.

Kristine Barnett's trial was scheduled to start April 10.

