Kristof Battles + Graduation Rates + Timbers, Valeri Part Ways

First, today's weather:

Patchy fog in the morning. High: 48 Low: 31.

Intel says it will build at least two Ohio chip factories, and maybe as many as eight (OregonLive) Nick Kristof, Secretary Of State Make Opposing Arguments In Court (Hillsboro Patch) Three Williamson County schools are going remote due to COVID-19 staffing challenges (Tennessean)

Hillsboro Weather Forecast For The Weekend Ahead (Hillsboro Patch) Hillsboro: See 5 Nearby Houses On The Market (Hillsboro Patch) This Weekend's Hillsboro Area Prep Sports Schedule (Hillsboro Patch) Oregon Graduation Rates Show Slight Dip But Good News Overall (Patch) Kristof, Secretary of State Argue Ballot Eligibility (Patch) Permanent Does Not Mean Forever (Patch) Timbers Valeri Say Goodbye (Patch) COVID-19 Cases Pass 10,000, Hospitalizations Near 1,000 (Patch)

Basketball Double Header v Sherwood - Century High School (5:00 PM)

Local Singer-Songwriter Night Featuring musicians Gabe Ballard, Trent Toney, Ellie Hartman, and Kyndel James (7:30 PM)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Laurel: "Looking for good Chinese food. - Any recommendations?" (Nextdoor)

