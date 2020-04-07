Kristopher C. Piereth is recognized by Continental Who's Who

YORKVILLE, Ill., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristopher C. Piereth is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Law for the accomplishments he has amassed as an Attorney and a Partner of Scott W. Sheen and Associates PC.

Offering expert criminal defense and family law services at 101 East Somonuak Street, Mr. Piereth has garnered a laudable reputation for having an incisive mind and advocating effectively for his clients. He has worked at Scott W. Sheen and Associates PC since 2011, rendering various services to clients; such as representing clients in complex divorce actions and negotiating favorable outcomes.



With more than 13 years of experience, Mr. Piereth is highly adept at representing clients during divorces, parentages actions, and felony and misdemeanor charges; both adult and juvenile. Before serving in his current capacity, he worked for McHenry County Public Defender's Office, handing cases that involved traffic, misdemeanor, and felonies with an emphasis on DUI defense and domestic batteries.

To prepare for his career, Mr. Piereth attended the University of Illinois for a bachelor's degree in liberal arts and sciences, transitioning to John Marshall Law School for his Juris Doctor degree. He remains active in his field, maintaining affiliations with the Illinois State Bar Association, Kane County Bar Association, DuPage County Bar Association, and DeKalb County Bar Association.

