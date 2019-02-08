Kritika Wires Limited (NSE:KRITIKA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Kritika Wires Limited (NSE:KRITIKA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kritika Wires:

0.26 = ₹135m ÷ (₹1.4b – ₹898m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Kritika Wires has an ROCE of 26%.

Check out our latest analysis for Kritika Wires

Does Kritika Wires Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Kritika Wires’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 16% average in the Metals and Mining industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Kritika Wires’s ROCE is currently very good.

As we can see, Kritika Wires currently has an ROCE of 26% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 14%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:KRITIKA Last Perf February 8th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note Kritika Wires could be considered a cyclical business. If Kritika Wires is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Kritika Wires’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kritika Wires has total liabilities of ₹898m and total assets of ₹1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 64% of its total assets. Kritika Wires’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On Kritika Wires’s ROCE