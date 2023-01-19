Krivak retrial begins in 1997 murder of 12-year-old Putnam girl

Andrew Krivak outside the Putnam County Courthouse on Jan. 18, 2023, before opening statements in his retrial in the 1994 rape and killing of 12-year-old Josette Wright

A confession to the violent rape and killing of a 12-year-old girl, the harrowing account by a woman who has long claimed to have witnessed it and the discovery of the girl's rings in the defendant's van should be enough to convict Andrew Krivak in the murder of Josette Wright nearly 30 years ago, Putnam District Attorney Robert Tendy told jurors Wednesday at the start of Krivak's retrial.

Calling the evidence "overwhelming", he said Krivak "unequivocally and unquestionably" was responsible for Josette's killing on the night of October 3, 1994.

But defense lawyers Oscar Michelen and Karen Newirth urged jurors not to compound the tragedy of Josette's killing by convicting the wrong man.

Andrew Krivak is overcome with emotion after a judge threw out his 1997 conviction in the rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright and was granted a new trial, May 9, 2019 in Putnam County Court in Carmel.

They assailed the confession as fiction concocted by Putnam County Sheriff's investigators Patrick Castaldo and William Quick. They painted the prosecution's star witness, Denise Rose, as a liar who parroted the investigators' theory to avoid prosecution herself. And they outlined the case they will make that Howard Gombert, a sex offender who knew Josette and often tied up and gagged his young victims the way she was, was the man who actually killed the sixth-grader from Carmel.

Jurors will not be told how Krivak was found guilty in the case and served 24 years in prison before his conviction was overturned four years ago. They know he had a co-defendant, Anthony DiPippo, but not that DiPippo was eventually acquitted. They were directed by Judge Robert Prisco not to speculate about what became of DiPippo's criminal case.

Krivak and DiPippo were arrested in July 1996, seven months after Josette's skeletal remains were discovered by a hunter in the woods off Fields Lane in Patterson. They were convicted after separate trials in 1997 and each sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. DiPippo had his conviction overturned in 2011 but was convicted again in 2012. That conviction was also overturned and he was acquitted at his third trial in 2016.

Krivak lost all his appeals over the years but finally was granted a new trial in 2019 based on some of the same evidence related to Gombert that led to DiPippo's acquittal. Judges rejected his lawyers' bid to have the indictment dismissed and he was freed on bail and house arrest in October 2020 to await the retrial.

Before entering the Putnam County Courthouse for the opening statements Wednesday afternoon, Krivak expressed optimism in the defense case.

"I feel good, confident in the system," he said.

The prosecution case remains the same as it was in 1997: that on the night of Oct. 3, 1994, Krivak and DiPippo raped and suffocated a tied-up Josette in the back of a brown van owned by Krivak's father and then dumped her body in the woods.

The defense maintains the van wasn't even operational in October 1994. And highlighting that little will go unchallenged in the trial, they insist prosecutors have the wrong date. That's because two women, a friend of Josette's and teacher of hers, are certain they saw her at local malls the following weekend — but were pressured to change their accounts of when they saw her to fit the investigators' theory.

The prosecution will also rely on testimony from Rose, a former girlfriend of DiPippo's who claims she was in the van during the rape. Hoping to cut off the defense assault on Rose's credibility, Tendy insisted that she had stayed close to DiPippo over the next 18 months out of fear for her life, as he had told her after the killing to keep her mouth shut or she'd be next.

What she witnessed continues to haunt her 28 years later, Tendy said, "and it is never out of her mind."

But Michelen insisted that Rose's initial account in April 1996 — denying any knowledge of the crime — was the truth. That morphed over two more interviews into her witnessing the rape and killing only after investigators fed her details, showed her pictures of items found with Josette's body, threatened her with prosecution in the case and helped her with an unrelated criminal charge, Michelen said.

She hung out with DiPippo after that, he suggested, "not because she was in deathly fear but because she didn't see anything."

Physical evidence at the heart of the prosecution case are a pair of rings with imitation gems, one a red ruby the other a pear diamond. They were found in the brown van by sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in May 1995 that was unrelated to Josette's case. Witnesses have described them as belonging to Josette. But the defense called it a distraction, with other witnesses, including her mother, saying they were not Josette's.

And most significantly, the prosecution wants jurors to accept that a six-page statement written by Quick and signed by Krivak was based on Krivak's account of the crime that he gave the investigators the day of his arrest.

The only public account of the hours of interrogation has come from the investigators. But while Krivak has never publicly detailed what happened while he was with them or why he signed the statement, his defense has always maintained that the statement was a false confession coerced by the investigators.

Tendy said there was no coercion, that the investigators were all set to take him to his arraignment when he volunteered, first to take the polygraph and afterwards when he offered his account in hopes of getting charged only with rape and not with murder.

Newirth acknowledged that it was Krivak who asked to take a lie-detector test, certain that the machine would convince the investigators he had nothing to do with the crime after two hours of his denials hadn't accomplished that.

She called it the worst mistake he has made in his life because it brought Investigator Dan Stephens into the picture. He administered the polygraph, convinced Krivak he had failed it and turned him back over to Quick and Castaldo. Jurors will learn that years earlier, Stephens had coerced a false confession from another teenager , Jeffrey Deskovic, who served 16 years in prison for a Peekskill murder he did not commit.

Michelen assailed the lack of an adequate investigation into Josette's disappearance, Castaldo and Quick breaking the rules by coercing statements from witnesses who later recanted and tunnel vision once they had settled on Krivak and DiPippo.

He said that mindset began days after the body was discovered when a teenager named Dominick Neglia, hoping for help with his own criminal charges, let them know that DiPippo and Krivak had been talking about the body found in the woods.

Michelen juxtaposed that with the tip they got that same week from Gombert's ex-girlfriend who told them Gombert had seen Josette shortly before she went missing.

Which of the leads did the investigators run with, he asked.

"The answer is sitting there," he said, pointing at his client.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Putnam retrial begins for Andrew Krivak in murder of Josette Wright