Kroger to acquire Albertsons in $24.6B deal

Emily DeLetter and Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

Look out Walmart: In a $24.6 billion deal, grocery store giant Kroger will take over rival Albertsons, creating a supermarket giant.

The combined sales would be nearly $210 billion − about $10 billion shy of U.S. food sales of the world's largest grocer Walmart. The combined new company is expected to divest 100 to 375 stores to mollify anti-trust concerns of regulators. That will leave Cincinnati-based Kroger with more than 4,500 stores and operations in more than a dozen new states. Divested stores will be spun out into a separate company that will be owned by current Albertsons investors.

Kroger and Albertsons announced that they entered into an agreement Friday morning.

Together, both stores currently employ more than 710,000 associates and operate 4,996 stores, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 fuel centers in 48 states and Washington D.C.

Under the merger, Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of Kroger will continue in his role for the combined company.

What Kroger's CEO says: Why is Kroger buying Albertsons, and how will it affect shoppers?

"We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," McMullen said in a release.

Shares of Albertsons jumped more than 11% after reports of the merger Thursday, while Kroger’s stock dropped about 2%.

The merger would make a combined chain with a market valuation of about $47 billion and would be one of the biggest in recent years in retail, Reuters reported.

The news of the potential deal arrives as grocers are struggling with runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions after the pandemic.

Construction of a Kroger Marketplace is the first of seven projects that will be built as part of the Hoptown Plan.
Construction of a Kroger Marketplace is the first of seven projects that will be built as part of the Hoptown Plan.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kroger, Albertsons enter agreement to merge in $24.6 billion deal

Recommended Stories

  • Health Stock Amgen Has Strong Performance On Drug News; Shares Above Key Levels

    This health stock is up over 9% for the week and within 3% of a buy point on the chart. Shares soared on news of its obesity treatment.

  • Kellogg (K) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Kellogg (K) closed at $73.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Albertsons Stock Rises After Kroger Merger Talks Report

    Shares of Albertsons jumped Thursday morning after reports that the grocer is in merger talks with Kroger. A deal to combine the two-largest U.S. supermarket companies could be announced [as soon as this week](https://www.wsj.com/articles/kroger-and-albertsons-in-deal-talks-to-create-supermarket-giant-11665675587). Bloomberg News earlier [reported the talks](https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-13/kroger-kr-in-talks-to-combine-with-rival-albertsons-aci). The stock was recently up more

  • Albertsons Has Been Looking for a Deal. It May Have Found One With Kroger as Suitor.

    Albertsons said earlier this year it had started a strategic review to consider potential transactions and other moves.

  • Even though MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) has lost US$270m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 36% over 3 years

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Albertsons Seeks Online Safety With Kroger

    A merger could help free up money for technology and logistics investment, if it is approved by regulators.

  • Kroger unveils $24.6 bln deal to buy smaller grocery chain Albertsons

    The acquisition will establish a national footprint 'to serve America with fresh, affordable food,' according to a statement released by the companies on Friday.

  • Fed Approves U.S. Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

    With the approval, the central bank signaled it would launch a related rule-making process to ease the wind-down of failed regional banks.

  • Saudi Tech Firm 2P to Seek $1 Billion Value in Local IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Information and communications technology firm Perfect Presentation is expected to seek a valuation of up to $1 billion from a listing in Saudi Arabia next month, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitWorld Faces New

  • Kroger to buy Albertsons in $24.6 bln deal

    Kroger Co. has announced a $24.6 billion deal to buy Albertsons Cos. Inc. . Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kroger will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons' common and preferred stock for an estimated $34.10 per share. Bloomberg News

  • BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'

    A valuation model used by Bank of America suggests forward annualized price returns of 6% for the S&P 500 over the next decade.

  • Elon Musk raises hopes for a Tesla stock buyback with a one-word tweet to 3rd-biggest shareholder

    Tesla shareholder Leo KoGuan has previously called for a buyback of $5 billion this year and $10 billion next year.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is a mechanism that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Build a Cash Pile With These 3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings

    In 2022, it goes without saying that dividends have been a precious gift for investors, helping to cushion the blow from drawdowns in other positions.