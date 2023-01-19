Kroger, Albertsons merger unfair to independent grocers, their shoppers | Opinion

A few weeks ago, a congressional subcommittee in Washington, D.C., looked into the multi-billion-dollar merger of supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons. One of the questions repeated by several skeptical senators, including Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, was about how it might affect consumers.

The answer is that one way or another, small-town America could be paying more at the register because of the consolidation of these two super-chains. The bigger the super-chains get, the less relevant the independent grocer is to the super-size manufacturers.

I started with our first Food Rite store 41 years ago, and we’ve grown to 18 locations in West Tennessee. Many of those stores are the only such stores for miles around. We have the only supermarket in Dyer, Somerville, Trenton, Alamo, Bells and Halls and the only one in Lake County.

Big grocery chains like Kroger and Albertsons, which plan to merge, have more influence with suppliers, which in turn affects independent grocers and the communities they serve.

I believe we should have a chance to compete and be able to get promotions and pricing that will be competitive for the markets we serve.

Before the Kroger merger, five companies controlled 65% of the grocery retail market, and as they get bigger, they’re consistently using their control to unfairly make it harder for anyone to compete. The big chains don’t see our small communities as profitable enough to build stores, but they’re still having an unseen effect on what customers see on my shelves and how much they pay for it.

The fact of the matter is that shoppers in my stores can’t get the best possible bargains because I don’t have the muscle to demand it like Kroger or the other mega-chains do.

Suppliers are feeling the pressure from these big chains. The bigger they get, the more influence they have over the suppliers. A lot of chains demand exclusive deals on sizes and quantities I'd like to have, too, but the big stores won’t allow it. The supplier calls this a “different class of trade.”

From soda and chips to cheese and cookies, the grocery giants have a big impact on what can sell to our customers and how we do that. We face hurdles put into place that make it harder for us to compete.

We are grateful that during the Washington hearing, Blackburn questioned whether and how Kroger will follow through on its claim to lower prices. She also zeroed in on our important role in the community, saying, “These food deserts that would exist, it is independent grocers that are filling those, and competition is an important part of that."

One of the themes in that Senate hearing was the need for the Federal Trade Commission to enforce antitrust laws that have been on the books for decades but not enforced for most of the time I’ve been in business.

We’re grateful Blackburn took the time to visit one of our stores to see for herself the challenges we’re facing and the opportunity to do something to help.

It’s past time that the rules of the road be enforced and followed by big national chains and super-manufacturers, both of which have only gotten bigger because they’ve been operating without any guardrails.

Competition is good, and I’m not afraid to compete.

I’m not looking for preferential treatment, only a level field that gives us a chance to be in the game. My shoppers and small-town America deserve equal access to more options and better prices closer to home, because stores like ours are the retail backbone of the American communities we serve.

Joey Hays is president of Food Rite Stores.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Opinion: Kroger, Albertsons merger unfair to independent grocers