Kroger Announces Leadership Changes

Joe Grieshaber, SVP and chief merchant, announces retirement

Stuart W. Aitken, SVP, named chief merchant and marketing officer

Yael Cosset, SVP and CIO, to lead alternative business and 84.51°

CINCINNATI, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the retirement of Joe Grieshaber, senior vice president and chief merchant, after more than 37 years of distinguished service, effective August 15. Grieshaber will be succeeded by Stuart W. Aitken, currently senior vice president of alternative business and CEO of 84.51˚, Kroger's data analytics subsidiary. Yael Cosset, senior vice president and chief information officer, will assume responsibility for alternative business and 84.51˚.

"Today's leadership announcements are consistent with our positive track record of strong succession planning and will help us to continue to drive transformation of our business and culture, focusing on speed, action and agility to deliver value for our customers and shareholders," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are greatly appreciative of the unique talents and contributions that each of these leaders has provided to Kroger to create a best-in-class experience for our associates and customers."

Joe Grieshaber, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant, Announces Retirement

Grieshaber started his career with Kroger in 1983 as a store management trainee in Nashville, Tenn. Since then, he has served in numerous roles, including as a meat merchandiser and district manager for the Michigan division. Later in his career, Grieshaber was promoted to vice president of merchandising of the Columbus division then assumed the role of corporate group vice president of perishables merchandising and procurement. He was named president of the Dillons division in 2010 and served as president of both the Columbus and Fred Meyer divisions before being promoted to his current role in 2019.

"We thank Joe for his 37 years of service, leading with excellence by developing and uplifting associates and creating and executing innovative, results-oriented strategies," said McMullen. "He's been instrumental to Kroger as an accomplished leader with a passion for people and results, and we wish him all the best in retirement."

In his retirement, Grieshaber and his wife Vickie look forward to spending more time with their children and grandchildren, and once safe, they plan to travel more.

Stuart Aitken Named Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer

Aitken, currently senior vice president of alternative business and CEO of 84.51˚, will succeed Grieshaber, effective August 1. As chief merchant and marketing officer, Aitken will be responsible for sales, pricing, planning, promotions, execution, analytics, ecommerce and digital merchandising, and Our Brands. He will also retain responsibility for marketing.

"Stuart's outstanding leadership and deep history of putting the customer first through data-driven decisions and personalization will further transform our business for growth," stated McMullen. "Bringing together merchandising and marketing under one leader will strengthen our brand promise of Fresh for Everyone."

Aitken was named a group vice president five years ago and has led 84.51˚ as CEO since its inception in 2015. As the leader of 84.51°, Aitken played a critical role in integrating data-based decision making into Kroger's merchandising organization. 84.51° combines customer data, predictive analytics and marketing strategies to drive business decisions, sales growth and customer loyalty using a sophisticated, proprietary suite of tools for Kroger and more than 300 consumer-packaged-goods companies in the U.S.