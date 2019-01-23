Should The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we’ll look at The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kroger:

0.10 = US$2.5b ÷ (US$38b – US$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

So, Kroger has an ROCE of 10%.

View our latest analysis for Kroger

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Kroger Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Kroger’s ROCE is fairly close to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.6%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Kroger’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Kroger’s current ROCE of 10% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 19%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NYSE:KR Last Perf January 23rd 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Kroger.

Do Kroger’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kroger has total assets of US$38b and current liabilities of US$15b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Kroger’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Kroger’s ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. You might be able to find a better buy than Kroger. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).