Kroger employee charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at family in parking lot

A Memphis Kroger employee faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at a customer and her family.

On April 12, a woman told police she and her three children were involved in an incident at a Kroger on Frayser Boulevard, where they had stopped to get groceries.

The woman told police an employee was rude and made an inappropriate comment to her 12-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit.

She said the employee clocked out and walked outside after a brief altercation.

When the woman brought her groceries outside, she saw the employee waiting for her, police said.

The employee allegedly threatened to kill her before running across the street to a red and white truck.

When the woman and her family began to leave, she saw the employee speeding toward her and holding a gun out the window, records show.

According to police, the woman said the man fired four to five shots toward them, with other people nearby in the parking lot.

When the woman sped away, the employee followed, but she managed to lose him and get away.

The man was later identified as Donald Fields and confirmed to be a Kroger employee, police said.

The woman identified Fields in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with four counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and other crimes.

