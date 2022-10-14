Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger

Arriana McLymore and Siddharth Cavale
·3 min read

By Arriana McLymore and Siddharth Cavale

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The $25-billion merger of Kroger and Albertsons could ultimately lead to lower prices for shoppers, at least according to a plan laid out Friday by Kroger's CEO.

In an interview with Reuters, Kroger Co CEO Rodney McMullen said the savings provided by the deal would allow the chains to cut prices for consumers. He cited $500 million of "cost savings from synergies" that the new entity could use to lower prices.

McMullen said the combined entity could better compete head to head with "larger, non-union" grocers - a reference to players such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp, both of which also sell groceries.

The merger, once complete, would create a supermarket titan with more than 5,000 stores including banners such as Ralphs and Fred Meyer, as well as other regional supermarket chains with mostly unionized workforces.

Prices are top of mind for shoppers right now, with inflation at multi-decade highs.

A Reuters review of a basket of goods on Kroger's website found it generally charges more for essential groceries such as rice, sausages and bread than Walmart does.

A 14-ounce packet of Minute white rice is $2.99 at Kroger.com versus $2.14 on Walmart.com, while six beef franks from Hebrew National fetch $5.49 at Kroger.com versus $5.18 on Walmart.com. A 20-ounce packet of Sara Lee Classic White Sandwich bread goes for $2.50 at Kroger, compared to $2.24 at Walmart.

Having a union workforce could be an advantage for the combined Kroger-Albertsons in a tight labor market. Nearly two-thirds of Kroger's 2,700 stores are unionized, like a "majority" of Albertsons stores, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union says on its website.

Unionized workers across all industries were paid more than non-unionized workers in 2020 and 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

Walmart's clout with suppliers such as Procter & Gamble and Conagra often lets it demand the lowest prices on goods. Grocery stores such as Kroger, Albertsons, in contrast, are often forced to rely on coupons or buy-one-get-one-free promotions funded by companies like P&G and Conagra in order to compete.

Responding to inflation, many suppliers have cut back on the funding they dedicate to discounts and price promotions, according to Mike McShane, vice president of procurement and profit centers at URM Stores Inc, a grocery cooperative serving stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

Walmart's "everyday low price" strategy has helped it rank as the No. 1 seller of groceries in the United States, even though its business model is more akin to a mass-merchandise retailer. Euromonitor data shows that 25.2% of all dollars spent on groceries in the United States last year went to Walmart, while Kroger got 8.1% and Albertson's 4.8%.

Kroger on Friday said that it would also invest in its private-label or store-brand products, which brought in nearly $28 billion of Kroger's sales in 2021, a way to offer more cheaper alternatives to shoppers.

Analysts say private-label could be a key factor in differentiating itself from rivals including Walmart, Target and the Dollar stores, which offer fewer store-brand grocery options.

If the combined entity can lower its prices, it might be able to reach more lower-income shoppers. The median household income for an Albertsons shopper is $83,000, while the median income for Kroger shopper is $77,000, according to data from Numerator. Walmart shoppers have a median income of $73,000.

The merger is expected to be completed in 2024.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore, Siddharth Cavale and Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • What to know about Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons

    On Friday, Cincinnati-based Kroger announced its $24.6 billion acquisition of rival Albertsons. Here's what you need to know about the massive deal.

  • Kroger, Albertsons in talks for possible merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Kroger is eyeing U.S. grocer Albertsons for a possible merger.

  • Kroger’s $24.6 Billion Purchase of Albertsons Would Create a Grocery Giant. What Happens Next.

    RBC analyst Steven Shemesh sees the deal making strategic sense. But it could face tough regulatory scrutiny amid unprecedented inflation.

  • Prosus to sell Russian classifieds business Avito to Kismet for $2.4B

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Prosus, the Dutch-based technology investor, said on Friday it has agreed to sell its Russian online marketplace Avito for 151 billion roubles ($2.46 billion), to Kismet Capital Group. Avito had been one of Prosus's most valuable investments, with an estimated valuation of about $6 billion before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led the company to cut ties and seek a sale of the property. The buyer, Russian investment firm Kismet, was founded by Ivan Tavrin, former CEO of telecoms company MegaFon.

  • Kroger seeks to form mega-grocer amid plans to buy Albertsons

    Kroger is planning to acquire Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal that would form a mega-grocer chain.

  • Kroger to Buy Albertsons in $24.6 Billion Deal

    Kroger said it is buying the rival grocer in a combination that would bolster its ability to compete with Walmart and Amazon.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Moderna (MRNA) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Citi Says Dollar Peak Will Only Come When World Economy Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is likely to keep rallying until the current slowdown in the global economy is over and growth starts to accelerate again, according to Citigroup Global Markets Inc.Until then, the US currency is the “safest place to hide,” particularly as it offers a yield premium over its global peers, Citi strategists including Jamie Fahy in London wrote in a research note.“What we think is needed for a dollar top is a bottom in global growth,” the strategists said. “There needs to b

  • N'Golo Kante suffers injury 'setback' and will reportedly miss World Cup

    Kante, the superhuman midfielder who helped power France to a 2018 World Cup triumph, will reportedly miss three months.

  • 6 Best Websites To Find Sales on Your Favorite Foods

    You might be itching to buy your favorite foods every time you go to the grocery store. However, with rising inflation costs, you might find yourself unable to afford all your preferred items every...

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

    This under-the-radar speedster is a 17-bagger over the past five years, and it's up 136% from its springtime low.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Inflation kills the Democrats’ momentum

    For Democrats to have a chance in the upcoming midterm elections, everything had to go their way this fall. It didn't.

  • Fed seen ramping up interest-rate hikes as inflation burns hot

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large interest-rate hike in three weeks' time and ultimately lifting rates to 4.75%-5% by early next year, if not further, after a government report showed inflation remained stubbornly hot last month. Traders of U.S. interest-rate futures piled into fresh bets on a more aggressive Fed, even pricing in a one-in-three chance that the Fed drives the policy rate above 5% next year, after a Labor Department report showed the consumer price index jumped 0.4% in September from August. From a year earlier, prices rose 8.2%, far above the Fed's 2% target.

  • Fowl ball? Padres and Dodgers play on after goose takes field in NLDS

    The Padres had 10 defenders on the field against the Dodgers.

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Exxon (XOM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • J.P. Morgan: 5 Ways to Get Guaranteed Retirement Income

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management wants you to rethink how you will pay for retirement. The multinational investment bank says retirement investors should secure enough guaranteed income from pensions, annuities and Social Security to pay for basic living expenses. These include … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Recommends This Guaranteed Funding Strategy to Cover Expenses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China ‘faces prolonged period’ of lower economic growth, expert says

    Nargiza Salidjanova Rhodium Group, China Practice Director joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China's national congress, China's zero-COVID policy, consumer prices, China's inflation rate, and the outlook for the Chinese economy.

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger to create supermarket titan

    STORY: U.S. grocery giant Kroger, owner of Ralphs and Fred Meyer, said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal.The mega-merger would create a supermarket behemoth with enough heft to take on industry titan Walmart.The merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers in the United States will bring together over 2,200 Albertsons locations and more than 2,700 Kroger stores.But the deal stands to draw plenty of government scrutiny: some analysts warn the merger could crimp competition, and mean even higher prices for American shoppers.Aiming to ease those worries, the companies said they will likely shed some stores, and Albertsons said it's ready to spin off a standalone unit before it closes the Kroger deal. Market leader Walmart has been doubling down on its own grocery business and has traditionally used its scale to demand the lowest possible prices from food and beverage suppliers.The marriage between Kroger and Albersons could give the new company Walmart-size command over its negotiations with suppliers. That sort of clout may be vital at a time when prices of groceries and essentials are soaring in the country.

  • Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%. A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares.

  • Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

    After an uncharacteristic 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are hovering just above their 52-week low. Before this recent downturn, Coca-Cola was one of the few high-profile stocks enjoying a gain in 2022. Here's why the decline makes for a buying opportunity for this blue-chip stock.