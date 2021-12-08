The Kroger Pappy lottery is back with the most bourbon they have offered in years

It’s “Pappy holidays” time: Kentucky Kroger stores will offer you a chance at a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for the holidays.

Actually more than 300 bottles, the most the retailer has had to offer for its annual Pappy lottery in years.

This year, 52 Louisville Division Kentucky Kroger Wine and Spirits Shops (which includes Lexington and most of Central Kentucky) will hold drawings for the chance to buy one of six bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons available at each store, according to the announcement.

How can you enter? Customers who are over 21-years-old can enter for a drawing Dec. 17 through Dec. 21. You can enter at multiple stores but only one entry per person per day per store.

The drawings will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 22. Winners of the Kroger Pappy lottery will be contacted by phone and bottles will be available for pick up after 4 p.m.

There’s no guarantee on which expression of the coveted premium Kentucky bourbon a customer will be allowed to buy for suggested retail price.

Kroger will offer a lottery for a chance to buy bottles of 10 Year, 12 Year, 13 Year Rye, 15 Year, 20 Year and 23 Year Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.

What Pappy Van Winkle bourbon is in the Kroger lottery?

Here is what will be available, according to Kroger:

▪ 10 Year Old Rip Van Winkle, $69.99

▪ 12 Year Van Winkle Family Reserve, $79.99

▪ 15 Year Pappy Van Winkle, $119.99

▪ 20 Year Pappy Van Winkle, $199.99

▪ 23 Year Pappy Van Winkle, $299.99

Van Winkle Rye does not appear to be part of the allocation in the Kroger lottery this year.

Where to enter Kroger Pappy lottery

Kroger liquor stores include Louisville, Lexington, Middlesboro, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Prospect, La Grange, Winchester, Bardstown, Madisonville, Richmond, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, Owensboro, Shepherdsville, Danville, Somerset, Mount Washington, Versailles, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Russell Springs and Brandenburg.

Kroger liquor stores at other locations are not part of the lottery.