Kroger plans $1.2 billion debt offering

(Reuters) - U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co <KR.N> said on Tuesday it plans to raise $1.2 billion through a debt offering, according to a U.S. regulatory filing https://bit.ly/2QxmZAN.
The company said it would offer two series of notes worth $600 million each due January 2029 and January 2049 and use part of the proceeds to refinance long-term debt.
(This story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say company plans to raise $1.2 billion, not $600 million)
