Kroger raffling Pappy Van Winkle, other rare Kentucky bourbons in online auction
If you like rare bourbon and want to end hunger, Kroger has an opportunity for you.
And it will help if you also have deep pockets.
The Louisville division of the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain is again hosting its premier event, the Ultimate Bourbon Auction, online at ultimatebourbonauction.com.
The charity auction opened at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 and ends 9 p.m. Nov. 19.
This event also includes raffles for premium bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, Weller, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, King of Kentucky, Four Roses Limited 135th Anniversary release, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection bottles and more.
Tickets for the raffles are priced at $25-$100 and are limited to 200-350 tickets per bottle, depending on price and rarity.
In the past, Kroger also has done a free raffle at individual stores to give customers chances to buy bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons but it isn’t clear that the grocery chain plans to do that again this year.
What is the Ultimate Bourbon Auction and raffle?
It’s an online auction that includes some of the rarest bourbons, collections and experiences, with proceeds going to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, which serves Central and Eastern Kentucky, and Dare to Care Food Bank, which serves Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
“We are grateful to The Kroger Co., Louisville Division, for their unwavering support in our mission to reduce hunger by feeding Kentucky communities,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan, in the news release. “The proceeds from the Ultimate Bourbon Auction not only provide a unique opportunity for bourbon enthusiasts but also make a significant impact on the lives of those facing food insecurity. Every contribution brings us one step closer to a hunger-free future.”
Pappy, Weller, Blanton’s, Woodford Reserve available
There are dozens of collectible bourbons, unicorn bottles and bourbon-related experiences including and entire 2023 Pappy Van Winkle Collection (starting bid $1,500) and the entire 2023 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (starting bid $1,000.)
There are other rare bourbons from many distillers including:
▪ LIttle Book trio from 2021, 2022 and 2023 from Beam, among others
▪ Parker’s Heritage 2023 and Elijah Craig 13-year from Heaven Hill, among others
▪ Maker’s Mark Keeneland 2023 set
▪ Full sealed cases of Weller (various labels)
▪ Trios of Blanton’s bourbons
▪ Michter’s rye and bourbon trios
▪ Elmer T. Lee trios
▪ Old Forester Birthday Bourbon duo
▪ Woodford Reserve multiple bottle collections
▪ Wild Turkey Masters Keep trio
▪ Four Roses Limited editions duo
▪ King of Kentucky 16 year 2023 release
▪ VIP passes to Louder Than Live in September 2024 in Louisville
