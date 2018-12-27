Will Kroger Really Go the Way of Sears?

After falling in 2017, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) have bounced back in 2018. Kroger shares are up 6.5% on the year as of this writing, compared to the S&P's negative 1% returns. But despite heavy investments and splashy digital acquisitions -- including the acquisition of Home Chef and an investment in British e-grocer Ocado -- not all are convinced Kroger can make the transition.

In fact, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said in an article published by Chain Store Age, that one statement made during Kroger's recent conference call with analysts reminded him of something Sears Holdings (NASDAQOTH: SHLDQ) CEO Eddie Lampert used to say. That's a pretty dire comparison since Sears Holdings just filed for bankruptcy protection in October.

Say what?

Saunders' concern focused on this quote from Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen:

We're moving from a traditional grocer to a growth company with both a strong customer ecosystem that offers anything, anytime, anywhere, and asset-light, high-margin alternative partnerships and services.

You might ask, what's the problem with this? Saunders contends that Kroger's focus on digital has taken attention away from stores. Highlighting the "deterioration" of Sears' physical stores after management tried to invest in e-commerce, Saunders is basically implying that unless Kroger focuses on the physical stores, the company could eventually decline to bankruptcy just as Sears and Kmart did.

However, there a few reasons why I think this conclusion is dead wrong.

Kroger is investing in its stores

I don't quite get the contention that Kroger is neglecting its store base. Saunders wrote that "While Kroger has a very strong network of shops, we remain broadly unimpressed by the quality of its estate. Many stores, especially regional banners, feel run down and dispiriting."

But the company's "Restock Kroger" program, announced one year ago, includes a fair amount of store remodeling. The company is on track to remodel about 600 stores this year, with space-optimization improvements based on data analytics. This is a "massive undertaking," according to management.

For what it's worth, the Ralph's near where I live -- one of Kroger's brands -- is quite pleasant.

Digital revenue streams are taking off

It would also be folly for the company not to invest in digital initiatives, since these are high-growth and profitable. Last quarter digital sales grew 60%. One highlight was Kroger Precision Marketing, which grew a whopping 150%. Precision Marketing utilizes Kroger's sales data to advertise products on its website as customers browse for goods. Online advertising close to the point of purchase is highly attractive; in fact, CFO Mike Schlottman boasted that the company's click-through rate is about two to three times industry benchmarks.

These non-core businesses like Precision Marketing and the Kroger Personal Finance product (a co-branded credit card with Mastercard and US Bank), are beneficial because they are relatively high-margin and capital-light, especially compared to groceries. Kroger should absolutely be taking advantage of its scale and platform to drive additional digital revenue streams.

Saunders did acknowledge that investment in digital was a must, writing, "There is no doubt that consumer interest in online grocery is growing and Kroger needs to play strongly in this space if it is to defend its market share."