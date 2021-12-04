Kroger recalls about 20 baked goods products because there might be metal in the mix

The Kroger Co. has recalled about 20 of its baked goods because the desserts may have too much iron in the ingredients — meaning, not the mineral the body needs but rather possible metal fragments found in the starch that was used to make the treats.

Food Safety News was the first to announce the Kroger recall on Nov. 12. The contaminated products were sold under the chain’s Country Oven baked goods brand in 29 states.

According to Food Safety News, the recalled products were distributed in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia and Utah.

Your favorite snack was recalled? What it means, what to do and how to get your money

A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Mississippi, in this file photo from June 26, 2019.

What you need to look for

Here are the affected products:

▪ Country Oven Cinnamon Roll in 4 and 2.5 ounce sizes. UPC: 0001111019657 or 0001111019550. Use by dates of Dec. 28; Jan. 1, 10, 11 and 12.

▪ Country Oven White Cake 7 pounds, 13.5 and 29 ounce sizes. UPC: 0001111005643, 0001111019715, 0001111019742 or 0001111006361. Use by dates of March 15, 18, 29, 2022 and April 5, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Chocolate Cake 13.5, 60 and 40 ounce sizes. UPC: 0001111019708, 0001111019721, 0001111019721 or 0001111006325. Use by dates of March 16, 17, 20 and 29, 2022.

▪ Country Oven White/Vanilla Cake 37 ounce size. UPC: 0001111019348. Use by: April 2, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Yellow/Vanilla Cake 37 ounce size. UPC: 0001111019350. Use by: April 2, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Chocolate/Vanilla Cake 37-ounce. UPC: 0001111019352. Use by: April 3, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Yellow Cake 18.5, 7, 13.5, and 42 ounce sizes. UPC: 0001111019366, 0001111019595, 0001111019716 or 0001111002012. Use by dates: March 15, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

▪ Country Oven Bowtie Danish 3 ounce. UPC: 0001111019430. Use by: Jan. 6, 2022.

Story continues

▪ Country Oven Cheese Pocket 4 ounce/ UPC: 0001111019445. Use by: Jan. 5, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Angel Food Cake 13 ounce. UPC: 0001111019457. Use by dates: March 21, 30 and 31, 2022; April 4 and 5, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Yellow/Fudge Cake 48 ounce. UPC: 0001111019628, 0001111019648, 0001111007945 or 0004157326769. Use by dates: March 19, 2022 or April 3, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Red Velvet Cake 13 and 28 ounce sizes. UPC:0001111019723, 0001111019740, 0004157306392, 0004157307575, 0001111018534, 0001111018617, 00011110207362 Use by dates: March 15, 18, 24, 25 and 31, 2022; April 1, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Marble Cake 7 pounds. UPC: 0001111019751. Use by: April 6, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Chocolate/Fudge Cake. UPC: 0004157306389, 0004157307572, 0001111018529. Use by: April 3, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Yellow/Caramel Cake. UPC: 0004157306397, 0004157307578, 0001111018528. Use by: April 1 and 2, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Apple Double Layer Cake 32 ounce. UPC: 0001111019535. Use by: March 22, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Boston Creme Cake. UPC: 0001111019561. Use by: April 4, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Raspberry Cake. UPC: 0001111006321. Use by: March 21, 2022.

▪ Country Oven Party Balloon Cake. UPC: 0063507840040. Use by: March 15, 2022.

What you should do

Return the items for a refund or dispose of the listed baked goods.

Kroger has a recall list listing other items that have been recalled at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts.

Questions? Reach Kroger’s at 800-576-4377 from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.