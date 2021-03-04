Kroger, Starbucks and Target among retailers defy Texas, will still require masks even after state lifts mandate

Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·3 min read

No mask, no service.

Even as some states roll back mask mandates, some of the nation’s largest retailers including Kroger, Macy’s, Starbucks and Target are not rolling back theirs.

Kroger, which also owns supermarket chains including Ralphs and Dillons, said in a statement to USA TODAY that it will "continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift the face covering requirement and "open Texas 100%" to full capacity on March 10 conflict with safety protocols at many businesses.

Only health care workers, people over 65 and adults with pre-existing conditions are currently eligible for vaccines in Texas.

Lifting mask mandates 'a big mistake': Biden slammed Texas and Mississippi governors for discarding mask mandates

Super Bowl 55 not a COVID super spreader: Health officials say Super Bowl 55 events were not a COVID-19 super spreader in Tampa

Some businesses say they will continue to abide by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shield their frontline workers from exposure to COVID-19.

Best Buy Co., Kohl’s and Ulta told Bloomberg News that they're sticking with their mask requirements. CNN added CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, and auto manufacturers Toyota and General Motors to the list.

But not all. Some retailers including Albertsons plan to stop requiring patrons to wear face coverings.

"For associates and vendors, we will continue to follow the CDC guidance and will require face coverings. For customers, we will encourage face coverings to be worn while in the store," an Albertsons spokesman told USA TODAY.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday slammed decisions to lift mask requirements in Texas and Mississippi, saying they're "a big mistake."

Only about 8% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it," Biden said. "It still matters."

Mariachi perform for diners at a restaurant on the River Walk on Wednesday in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week.
Mariachi perform for diners at a restaurant on the River Walk on Wednesday in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responded on Twitter, saying, "I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them."

Mask requirements vary from state to state, city to city and store to store, confusing customers and escalating tensions.

Skirmishes between unmasked customers and retail staff and security guards in Texas surfaced online this week. Last year a security guard was shot and killed in a dispute at a Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan.

And then there are the health implications. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, has warned that "now is not the time to release all restrictions." The U.S. has more than 28.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 519,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Mask compliance has sparked debates throughout the pandemic after Americans received mixed messages from authorities early on over whether they should wear face coverings in public places.

Dr. David Abrams, professor of social and behavioral science at New York University, told USA TODAY in October after former President Donald Trump got COVID-19 that there should be consequences for not wearing masks when required like seat belt rules and needing a shirt and shoes to enter a business.

"Retail stores have every right to say if you are not wearing a mask please leave," he said. "This is a life-and-death issue. Masks, physical distance and hand-washing are the three things we have to reduce the spread of the virus in the absence of a vaccine."

Contributing: Kelly Tyko, John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz and Elinor Aspegren

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target, Best Buy, Starbucks defy Texas as state mask mandate lifts

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fastly Stock Tumbled Today

    After an analyst tagged the edge-computing specialist with a sell rating, some traders apparently took his advice.

  • Australian Came for Reddit Gainer, Stays for Long-Term Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Johnson bought shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. expecting a GameStop Corp.-like trading frenzy. Having pocketed some profit, the top-performing Australian fund manager is sticking with the stock for its long-term prospects.Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd. invested in the home-goods chain in mid-January as the Reddit-fueled short squeeze on GameStop was starting to unfold, said Johnson, Forager’s chief investment officer.“We saw what was going with GameStop and it was fairly obvious that it was another candidate for similar action,” Johnson said of Bed Bath & Beyond. “That squeeze was simply a catalyst for us to accelerate what we probably would have done, and we got lucky and made some short-term profit out of something that we think is going to be a good long-term investment.”His Sydney-based Forager International Shares Fund, which invests in a wide range of beaten-down stocks, has gained 32% over the past year and is beating 96% of peers.Short sellers have targeted Bed Bath & Beyond as it aims to transform its business in the wake of activist pressure. The firm’s revamp of its management team and focus on online sales could help it return to growth, Johnson said.The stock has almost halved since a peak in late January. The company posted a lower-than-expected gain for total enterprise same-store sales, a key metric, in the quarter ended Nov. 28. On the bright side, web sales surged 94% on a comparable basis at the namesake brand. The shares closed 4.7% higher on Wednesday in New York.Johnson’s also invested in companies that have gone public through special-purpose acquisition firms, including magazine publisher-turned licensing firm PLBY Group Inc. and industrial services provider APi Group Corp., a top holding in the A$218 million ($171 million) fund.In addition, Johnson is focusing on U.K. shares, given that market is “incredibly under-invested,” he said. The fund holds Lloyds Banking Group Plc on expectations that the lender will perform well over the next four to six years.(Adds Bed Bath & Beyond share performance in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Says US Will Have Enough COVID Vaccine Doses For All Adults By May

    Vaccine suppliers are working together to produce more doses, and will be able to make enough for all U.S. adults by May 31, according to the Biden Administration Vaccine rollouts are continuing, and the U.S. is reaching positive milestone after positive milestone — nearly 10 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, 16 percent have []

  • Texas gov lifts all coronavirus restrictions on businesses, rescinds mask mandate

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he was lifting all coronavirus restrictions on businesses and rescinding his own statewide mask mandate despite the fact that more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Monday.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • QAnon influencers are attacking their movement's hyped March 4 event, calling it a false flag conspiracy theory

    QAnon planned for March 4 as its next big date. The movement's influencers are already looking forward to the next goal post.

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon today choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesWhy Democrats may have lost significant votes from nonwhite conservatives

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff. These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations. Simon Case Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below). He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

  • U.S. won't 'shy away' from responding when necessary, Pentagon says after Iraq rocket attack

    The United States has shown it won't "shy away" from responding to attacks against its personnel when necessary, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, after a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces. There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.

  • Meghan ignored advice and wore Prince Salman earrings three weeks after Jamal Khashoggi murder

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings given to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, against advice from palace aides, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, 39, had been given the Butani earrings as an official wedding present from the Saudi Royal Family. When she wore them to a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018, during a royal tour, the media were told that they were “borrowed” but unusually, declined to offer further information or guidance. The dinner took place three weeks after Mr Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Duchess’s lawyers insisted that at the time of the dinner, she was unaware of speculation that the crown prince was involved in the murder of the journalist. However, a royal source claimed that palace staff had advised the Duchess not to wear the jewellery. “Members of Royal Household staff sometimes advise people on their options,” one said. “But what they choose to do with that advice is a very different matter.” The earrings were accepted as a wedding gift by the prince, known as MBS, in March 2018, when he had lunch with the Queen during a three-day visit to London. They were among a series of wedding gifts that were then transferred to Kensington Palace in June, the month after the wedding, which was when the Sussexes first knew of their existence. A source close to the Duchess said members of her staff were aware that the earrings had been chosen as part of the Duchess’s tour wardrobe. Saudi Arabia admitted on October 20, three days before the dinner in Fiji, that its officials were responsible for Khashoggi’s death. Staff in London were concerned when they saw the Duchess’s earrings in the media and alerted Kensington Palace, according to The Times. But it was claimed they decided not to take it up with the Sussexes while they were on tour “for fear for what their reaction would be." The following month, the Duchess wore them again to the Prince of Wales's 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace and at that point, an aide is said to have confronted the Duke about the issue. He reportedly looked "shocked" when approached about the concerns. Lawyers for the Sussexes’ denied he was questioned about their provenance, which they said was well known.

  • NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

    Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, things get interesting.

  • Biden cuts 16 million people off from stimulus checks after striking deal with moderate Senate Democrats, study says

    Biden approved phasing out direct payments entirely for individuals making above $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000.