Is Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Kromek Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2021 Kromek Group had UK£8.20m of debt, an increase on UK£5.61m, over one year. However, it does have UK£15.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£7.40m.

How Strong Is Kromek Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kromek Group had liabilities of UK£12.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£8.14m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£15.6m and UK£7.66m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has UK£3.16m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Kromek Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Kromek Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kromek Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kromek Group made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to UK£10m, which is a fall of 21%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Kromek Group?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Kromek Group lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of UK£7.4m and booked a UK£5.4m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of UK£7.40m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Kromek Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

