Kronologi Asia Berhad's (KLSE:KRONO) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

There wouldn't be many who think Kronologi Asia Berhad's (KLSE:KRONO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.7x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been advantageous for Kronologi Asia Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

Kronologi Asia Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 48% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 38% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 6.7% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.2%.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Kronologi Asia Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Kronologi Asia Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Kronologi Asia Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

