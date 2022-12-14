Kronologi Asia Berhad's (KLSE:KRONO) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Kronologi Asia Berhad's (KLSE:KRONO) stock is up by a considerable 26% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kronologi Asia Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kronologi Asia Berhad is:

4.9% = RM20m ÷ RM404m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kronologi Asia Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Kronologi Asia Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.6% seen by Kronologi Asia Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Kronologi Asia Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 4.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kronologi Asia Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kronologi Asia Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Kronologi Asia Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

