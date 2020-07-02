Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO): Hedge Funds Sticking Around

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Hedge fund interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB), BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), and Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that KRO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards KRO over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).