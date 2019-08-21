Do You Like Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Kronos Worldwide, Inc.'s (NYSE:KRO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Kronos Worldwide has a price to earnings ratio of 10.43, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.6%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kronos Worldwide:

P/E of 10.43 = $10.48 ÷ $1 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Kronos Worldwide Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Kronos Worldwide has a lower P/E than the average (18.5) in the chemicals industry classification.

NYSE:KRO Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 21st 2019

Kronos Worldwide's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Kronos Worldwide, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Kronos Worldwide's earnings per share fell by 57% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 42%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Kronos Worldwide's P/E?

Net debt totals 10% of Kronos Worldwide's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Kronos Worldwide's P/E Ratio

Kronos Worldwide trades on a P/E ratio of 10.4, which is below the US market average of 17.3. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.