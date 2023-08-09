Krop would be caught in middle in a joint trial, court filing says

Aug. 8—The attorney for a local firearms business owner likened his client on Tuesday to a fly being swatted from all sides, in an argument that pushed for separate trials for businessman Robert Krop and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

If Krop, co-owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, were tried together with the sheriff, Krop would unfairly have to defend himself from prosecutors and the sheriff's legal team, the filing said.

Tuesday's filing in a federal firearms conspiracy case followed a filing from Jenkins' defense team on Monday, which also argued for the two men to have separate trials.

Both filings were in response to federal prosecutors' argument a week earlier, which asked a federal judge to try the men together.

Both Jenkins and Krop were indicted in early April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns. Krop was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

'Bruton rule'

Last month at a hearing in federal court in Baltimore, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said that playing both men's interviews with federal agents during a joint trial might violate a rule stemming from the 1968 U.S. Supreme Court decision Bruton v. United States.

The "Bruton rule" states that during a joint trial, a defendant's rights are violated if their co-defendant implicates them in a statement. This rule is sometimes used to separate the trials of people charged as co-defendants.

Now that all arguments have been made, Gallagher will either schedule another hearing or issue a decision on the matter of severing the trials.

Prosecutors, in their arguments last week, said that they weren't planning on playing Krop's interview during the trial.

However, they were planning to play Jenkins' interview and could redact pieces of the interview that make direct mentions of Krop or replace Krop's name with "another person," so they don't violate the Bruton rule, their filing said.

Story continues

Krop's attorney, Dan Cox, said it wouldn't matter if Krop's name was redacted or replaced with "another person," because a jury would be able to infer that "another person" would be Krop.

"No redactions can suffice to protect his very existence in the facial statements of the codefendant," the filing said.

Krop's attorney also argued that in a joint trial, both Jenkins and prosecutors will be "pointing the finger" at Krop as parts of their case. The government is using Krop as a means to an end to prosecute the sheriff, Cox argued.

"Mr. Krop will be the fly smashed without recourse by the unrelenting swatting of both the government and the good sheriff," the filing reads. "Far more than a mere implication of wrongdoing, the government now hinges its entire case on squishing this 'fly,' Mr. Krop, in order to get after its real prize, the popular elected Sheriff."

Applications to ATF

The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead, then sent them to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The letters stated that the sheriff's office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.

However, licensed dealers like Krop can legally acquire post-1986 machine guns if a law enforcement agency says it has an interest in buying the guns or that it wants to see a demonstration.

To accomplish this, the law enforcement agency writes a "law letter" expressing its desire, which is sent in with an application the dealer files to the ATF. The ATF reviews applications before allowing the import or transfer of the machine guns.

The Machine Gun Nest never performed demonstrations for the Sheriff's Office, prosecutors argued in previous court filings. The business rented out the guns to customers.

Prosecutors allege Jenkins told investigators in an interview — the same interview Cox referred to in his filing — that Jenkins signed the letters to aid Krop's business, and never said he'd had any interest in purchasing or seeing demonstrations of the guns.

"To the contrary, he told the agents that at least one of [the weapons], a belt-fed machinegun, which is used in combat, would not be suitable for use in law enforcement and that he regretted signing the law letter that requested a demonstration of it," court documents said.