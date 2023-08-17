Krop motion details his efforts to notify Jenkins of machine guns' arrival

Aug. 16—Local machine gun business owner Robert Krop on Wednesday continued to dispute statements from Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, his codefendant in a federal gun conspiracy case, that Krop never notified Jenkins when machine guns arrived at his shooting range.

Jenkins has been saying that Krop did not tell him when the guns arrived, to set up demonstrations of them. Under federal law, firearms dealers can import machine guns if a law enforcement agency is interested in a demonstration of them or in buying them.

But Krop said in a motion filed Wednesday that he called and wrote to the sheriff to notify him the firearms arrived, and even sent to the sheriff's office flowers and something from Edible Arrangements — which delivers gift baskets of fresh and chocolate covered fruits — "with an invitation to demonstrate the machineguns."

The motion said the machine gun demonstrations did occur and they were recorded.

Prosecutors, though, have alleged that there was no demonstration despite Jenkins expressing an interest in them through letters he signed on Krop's behalf.

Dan Cox, Krop's attorney, did not respond to additional questions on Wednesday about the notifications and recorded demonstration videos.

One of Jenkins' attorneys, Paul Kemp, said Wednesday morning he couldn't comment on two motions Cox filed on Wednesday because he had not read them yet. Kemp did not immediately respond to a request for comment when The Frederick News-Post followed up Wednesday afternoon.

Request for minutes

The first motion from Cox was in support of Jenkins' motion on Tuesday that asked a federal judge to release grand jury minutes and testimony.

Grand jury proceedings are usually secret, and defendants must meet a high legal bar to have them released.

Cox made the same motion earlier in the case, but U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher denied it in June. He asked Gallagher on Wednesday to reconsider it.

The second motion asked Gallagher to allow Cox to make a second motion to dismiss Krop's charges. Cox also made that motion earlier in the case and was denied.

Jenkins filed a motion to dismiss his charges in July, and filed for the release of grand jury proceedings, stating that they could influence his motion to dismiss.

Cox is supporting both motions. Gallagher hasn't ruled on either issue yet.

Krop and Jenkins were federally indicted in April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

Krop was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

Prosecutors alleged that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted law letters for Jenkins to sign, which stated the sheriff's office was interested in demonstrations of various machine guns. The letters were then sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which approved the transfer of some of those machine guns to the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest.

Krop co-owns The Machine Gun Nest with his wife.

When Krop received the machine guns, he rented them out at the shooting range, the indictment said.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Theories questionedLike Jenkins' motion on Tuesday, Cox accused federal prosecutors in his second motion to dismiss on Wednesday of using theories rather than factual evidence to prosecute the case.

Additionally, Cox argued, the theories surrounded Jenkins' intent on asking for demonstrations, not Krop's alleged violation of the law.

"Whatever the new theory of the government against the Sheriff, now that it notices the law has been followed completely and entirely by Mr. Krop, that theory does not apply to Mr. Krop at all," the motion said.

Cox continued to argue that Krop always had intentions of doing the demonstrations, and it could be seen since he reached out to Jenkins to schedule the demonstrations in various ways.

Cox also said, like in previous motions, that the demonstrations with the sheriff's office did occur.

He argued on Wednesday and previously that sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officials go to the shooting range to fire the machine guns, which constitutes a demonstration.

However, prosecutors have previously said that any law enforcement officer who fired a machine gun at the shooting range was a paying customer, and that doesn't count as an "official demonstration."

Cox pointed to the broad demonstration regulation, which has no specific guidelines on what makes a demonstration official.

"... [N]o person could know — ever — that they could be charged with a crime for merely failing to perform a demonstration which has no definition, no interpretation, no regulatory explanation or notice and no steps for record keeping required whatsoever — and never has," the motion said.

Additionally, paying money doesn't automatically make shooting a machine gun not a demonstration, the motion said.

"Mr. Krop denies these false characterizations and avers instead that 1) official demonstrations occur daily at his business — every single time the guns are fired, and, 2) it is not a cognizable accusation to pretend that a for profit business is legally forbidden from charging a fee to demonstrate the machineguns that they pay money to obtain for law enforcement to be able to demonstrate," the motion said.

Jenkins and Krop are still waiting on Gallagher's decision for motions they made to separate their trials. Federal prosecutors oppose this move.

Gallagher also still has to make a decision on Jenkins' appeal to get his duty-issued firearms back. U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner denied his initial motion in July.

