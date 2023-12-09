KRQE News 13
Josh's Saturday Morning Forecast
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers give this cozy, sassy number a perfect five-star rating.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
Score huge savings on clothes storage bags, Crocs clogs, a lightweight stick vac and more.
Here's how to watch the Army vs. Navy game tonight.
The share of first-time homebuyers who received down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%.
The November jobs report bolstered hopes for a soft landing as the labor market comes into a better balance with supply and demand.
USC's season really was that bad.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Need a one-stop shop for all of your tool needs? This DeWalt 10-tool combo kit includes drills, saws, batteries, a bluetooth speaker and more for 20% off.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further.
Schools are weighing whether metal detectors can prevent increasing violence as multiple students were stabbed or brought loaded guns to schools this week.
"I think we need to have more people who want to work for it, not expect it to be handed to them," the All-Pro safety told reporters.