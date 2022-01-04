Krumviede charged with felony burglary

Jan. 4—CLINTON — A Maquoketa man is accused of two felonies in connection with a December burglary at the More Stay Inn in Clinton.

Ronald D. Krumviede, 58, of Maquoketa, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; and one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony.

According to the affidavit, at 7:48 a.m. Dec. 9, an officer conducted a follow-up visit at the More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, in reference to a reported robbery that occurred earlier in the morning. Video footage of the robbery showed three people knock on a hotel room door. An individual opened the door and three people entered the room. Krumviede was identified as one of the people, the affidavit says. The video footage showed the people putting on masks and entering the room after the room door opened, according to the affidavit.

The manager showed a separate officer surveillance video of the incident, which took place at 4:47 a.m. The video showed a Silver Pontiac Grand Prix had pulled into the west parking lot and parked outside the room. An officer saw a man try to get into the building through the locked exterior door. Krumviede and the other subject met with the man by the door. All three subjects walked together down to the next door and entered the hotel. Once in the hotel, the man led the other two men down the hallway to the room. While approaching the room, Krumviede pulled down a mask over his face while the other subject was already wearing a mask. All three of the suspects were wearing gloves. The man knocked on the hotel door several times. The alleged victim opened the door. The three men rushed into the room.

"The video shows Krumviede the second one to enter into the room make a striking motion before the door closes," the affidavit says.

The alleged victim later told an officer one of the suspects struck her in the back of the head when the three men entered the room. The alleged victim said the suspects pushed her onto the bed where she was held down by two of the suspects while a third suspect searched the room, the affidavit says. The alleged victim stated the suspects kept asking about money and asking where her boyfriend was. The alleged victim stated she saw one suspect with a double barrel shotgun hanging down by his side. Another suspect had a handgun. The alleged victim said the suspect with the handgun held it up to her face and said he would kill her if she screamed.

The suspects took several items from the room and then left, the affidavit says.

Krumviede 's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.