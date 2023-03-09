Kruskie pleads guilty to manslaughter, homicide by vehicle in 2021 death

Mar. 9—SUNBURY — Stephen Kruskie faces up to 77 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle following the death of a woman in May 2021.

Kruskie pleaded guilty this morning in Northumberland County Court.

Police say Kruskie and 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21, 2021. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Krustkie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.

Kruskie was facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnishing authorities with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.