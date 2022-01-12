KS Gov. Laura Kelly sets stage for 2022 re-election campaign in final state of the state

Gov. Laura Kelly, facing a tough reelection fight, declared Kansas the nation’s “most fiscally responsible state” Tuesday as she highlighted her administration’s accomplishments in the final state of the state address of her first term.

Kelly’s speech, marked by call backs to 2018 campaign promises and assertions that her administration had healed the state from budget cuts imposed during Gov. Sam Brownback’s tenure, was effectively her argument for a second term.

She pointed to a historic budget surplus, fully funded public schools and improved foster and transportation systems.

“When we think back several years, and reflect on why things in Kansas went so far in the wrong direction, it’s because we weren’t prioritizing what Kansans want and what they need,” Kelly said.

The text of the speech offered no comparative data to support her sweeping declaration that Kansas was the most fiscally responsible state. Instead, she cited the budget surplus and strong economic development numbers as her justification.

Much of it, she noted, was achieved in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Since we began the fight against this pandemic, we’ve taken a clear-eyed, balanced approach - acting responsibly to stop the spread of the virus, while also ensuring that our Kansas economy grows and stays strong,” Kelly said.

“It wasn’t easy, and not a day has gone by that I haven’t been tasked with making tough financial decisions.”

The address was Kelly’s first in-person state of the state since 2020. Last year’s was online-only to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

As Kansas experiences its worst surge of the virus yet, Kelly applauded healthcare workers and encouraged more Kansans to be vaccinated. She delivered the speech to a largely un-masked audience of legislators and state officials in the House chamber.

Kelly painted herself as a bipartisan, listing a series of policies she’d signed with support from Republicans and Democrats — including a transportation infrastructure plan in 2020. She highlighted work with President Trump and former Sen. Pat Roberts to keep meatpacking plants open at the onset of the pandemic.

But Republicans said she hadn’t measured up to her promises. They pointed to Kelly’s decision to close businesses early in the pandemic and veto tax cuts. One was a cut for multinational corporations that included a reduction to the food sales tax.

“Many of the promises we heard tonight don’t align with the Governor’s record,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman said in his response speech.

Flush with $2.9 billion in the general fund — the result of federal pandemic assistance and higher-than-expected revenues — Kelly proposed that the state reserve $600 million for its “rainy day” account . According to Pew’s Center on the States, Kansas could run for less than four days on the $81.9 million currently in the fund, one of the lowest balances among the 50 states.

She called for bi-partisan action on the rest to invest the rest of the money.

Kelly also announced plans to include additional funding for mental health care law enforcement, and the state water plan in her budget to be released Wednesday. She also said she would direct Kansas universities to freeze college tuition rates.

For the fourth year in a row, Kelly called on the Legislature to fund Medicaid expansion, a major campaign promise that remains unfulfilled without the support of the Republican legislative super majority.

“Right now, we’re the stubborn, self-defeating, state in the middle of all of them. We are sabotaging our rural communities and their efforts to recruit new jobs and residents. We are shooting ourselves in the foot,” Kelly said.

Kelly has been signaling for months that the cornerstone of her legislative agenda — and re-election campaign — will be a full repeal of the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food.

In her speech, Kelly challenged lawmakers to give her a “clean bill” to repeal the tax by Kansas Day, Jan. 29.

“I’ll sign it the moment it hits my desk,” she said.

The governor called the repeal a “commonsense policy on which Democrats and Republicans can completely agree.

“The only obstacle that could block this legislation is the same type of toxic political games that have poisoned Washington D.C., where denying a political opponent a win has become more important than getting things done for the people they represent.”

While Democratic leaders pre-filed a food tax repeal bill, Republican leadership has said they support repealing the food sales tax but have not given details of what their policy may look like.

In the Republican response to the speech, House Speaker Ron Ryckman wasn’t offering a clean bill.

Instead, he said Republicans intend to “responsibly ratchet down the sales tax, not only on food, but on everything else our families need to buy.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kelly’s likely 2022 opponent, has already called for elimination or reduction of the levy on food. In a statement Sunday he pushed for the state to use the surplus to pay down public employee retirement debts and fill the rainy day fund.

“We’ve seen these sorts of rosy projections before. When I served as Senate Majority Leader, state revenue projections showed money would flow robustly into state coffers for years to come. It didn’t,” Schmidt said.

Headed into the 2022 Legislative session, Kelly called for a renewed commitment to compromise and civility.

“Be as good as the people who sent us here,” she said.