KS Rep. Aaron Coleman hit, spit on brother and told grandfather he would ‘kick his ass,’ affidavit alleges

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman spit on, hit and pushed his brother before threatening to attack his grandfather last month, prosecutors allege.

Newly released court records detail Coleman’s alleged behavior the night of Oct. 30, when the 21-year-old lawmaker with a history of abusive behavior was arrested for domestic violence.

His arrest renewed calls for his resignation and a coalition of women lawmakers pledged to attempt to oust Coleman if he chooses to remain in office.

Coleman is charged with misdemeanor battery in Johnson County District Court and is scheduled for a diversion hearing in his case next month after he undergoes a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

The diversion schedule indicates Coleman is likely to reach an agreement with prosecutors rather than face a trial.

Coleman and his defense attorney did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment.

According to the court records, Coleman and his brother argued at their grandparent’s home in Overland Park when Coleman tried to “shame” his brother for wanting to be baptized.

While arguing, Coleman allegedly pushed and hit his brother in the chest before spitting on him.

According to police, Coleman also told his grandfather he would “kick his ass” before kicking over a box fan and flipping a chair.

Once he was arrested, Coleman allegedly exhibited “erratic” behavior, refused to identify himself and told police he had not slept in 72 hours.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 30, dispatchers said they got a call of a “verbal” at an address listed in public records as belonging to Coleman’s grandmother, according to scanner traffic captured by Broadcastify.com.

Dispatchers described the call as a “verbal” between the person who called 911 and an “unknown subject.” The caller, they said, stated his phone was stolen and he got it back. The caller also advised there was a domestic dispute.

Coleman was released from the Johnson County Jail on bond on Nov. 1 after his arraignment.

His arrest follows a pattern of alleged abusive and erratic behavior.

The Democratic lawmaker has been accused multiple times of inappropriate behavior, including by a former girlfriend who said he slapped and choked her.

The freshman lawmaker faced a legislative inquiry earlier this year over allegations of inappropriate behavior, but the investigating committee ultimately issued only an informal letter of warning that amounted to a mild reprimand. At the time, lawmakers involved in the inquiry noted that the alleged behavior had occurred before he was elected.

His arrest last month renewed calls for a new inquiry and the expulsion of the lawmaker. This time, for action that occurred after he had already taken office.

Coleman broke into Kansas politics in 2020 with an upset primary defeat of Rep. Stan Frownfelter in Kansas City, Kansas. Allegations of abusive behavior were made public, but Coleman, running in a heavily Democratic district, faced no Republican opponent on the ballot.

Another Democrat, Faith Rivera, has already announced plans to challenge Coleman for his seat next year.

Earlier in October, the Kansas Department of Labor warned Coleman to stay away from its Topeka headquarters after the agency said he repeatedly tried to gain access to employee-only parts of the building.

Before Coleman took office in early 2021, seven incoming Democratic legislators — all women —called on him to resign. They demanded Coleman face “accountability for violence against women.”

The same lawmakers and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer renewed their calls for Coleman’s resignation after his arrest.

Coleman has previously been under a temporary order not to communicate with the former campaign manager of a political opponent. She said Coleman sent her harassing messages, came to her home twice and tried to get her evicted. A former staff member in Sawyer’s office has also described threats Coleman made against her and that he had called her and threatened physical violence against Sawyer before the election.

Coleman has previously tweeted that Gov. Laura Kelly would face an “extremely bloody” Democratic primary. “People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it’s real,” he tweeted. He later deleted the tweet.

Coleman is the third Kansas legislator to face allegations of criminal conduct this year. Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he allegedly kicked a student in the groin while substitute teaching. And Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, drove the wrong way down I-70 in Topeka while drunk. He pleaded guilty in October to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

All three remain in office.

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman contributed to this report.