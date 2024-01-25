KSAN Evening Weather Update: Wednesday January 24th, 2024
Low cloud ceilings and warmer than average evening temperatures held off early fog due to colder daytime highs.
Why have a cold sandwich when you can bring a hot meal to work? Snag this meal-preserving marvel while it's on sale.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.
Ditch the extra layers of cloths and get one of these electric space heaters from Walmart instead, now up to 58% off.
Upbeat tech earnings led by Netflix are buoying hopes the record-setting rally in stocks will keep going.
Here's what Wall Street analysts had to say following Netflix's impressive fourth quarter earnings report.
Tesla's strategy to drive sales through price cuts combined with the cost of bringing the Cybertruck into production and other R&D expenses put pressure on profits in the fourth quarter, according to earnings reported Wednesday. While the company has managed to continue to expand sales -- hitting a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023, it hasn't translated to the same growth in profits, or even revenue. What's more, Tesla cautions in the Q4 and annual earnings release it is currently "between two major growth waves."
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
As players gain and lose ice time, check out this breakdown of five players who are candidates to be dealt or acquired.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
Nintendo says it will shut down most online features for 3DS and Wii U, including multiplayer, by April 8.
E-commerce company eBay said today that it plans to let go of 1,000 employees or around 9% of its workforce due to the ongoing economic conditions. The company's CEO Jamie Iannone admitted that the company hired fast, but it didn't grow enough to justify the headcount.
The Blazers had the ball and the lead with less than 20 seconds left. Then things got weird.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Learn how to lower your credit card interest rate by improving your credit, shopping around, and negotiating with your credit card company.
You'll be sitting pretty with this gel-enhanced helper, and it's even cheaper now than it was on Cyber Monday.
Cast the night sky on your ceiling, lie back and exhale.
At last year's DockerCon, Docker launched its Docker Build remote build service and today it is taking this a step further with the launch of Docker Build Cloud, a fully managed service that, you guessed it, allows development teams to offload their image builds to the cloud. "Every week, millions of developers run 'docker build [x]," Giri Sreenivas, Docker's chief product officer, told me, referring to the standard command developers use to kick off their Docker builds.
The benchmark average hit a record high as investors turned to a fresh set of corporate earnings for direction.