The KSH Holdings (SGX:ER0) Share Price Is Down 45% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term KSH Holdings Limited (SGX:ER0) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 45% in three years, versus a market return of about -20%. And over the last year the share price fell 41%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 26% in the same period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, KSH Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 37% each year. In comparison the 18% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. This suggests that the market retains some optimism around long term earnings stability, despite past EPS declines.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of KSH Holdings, it has a TSR of -37% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that KSH Holdings shareholders are down 38% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 24%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for KSH Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

