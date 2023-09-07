KSHB 41 Weather Update
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
Pinterest's latest update is aimed at improving the visibility of plus-size fashion and other styles that highlight a broader spectrum of body shapes and sizes.
Google is testing a new way to show you ads on the YouTube app for TVs — users can expect fewer but longer ads. Along with this, YouTube is also trying to update the ad timer on the TV to better show the remaining time in the ad break. Currently, YouTube shows a particular ad's length along with a placeholder saying "Ad 1 of 2," which doesn't make it clear how long the break will last.
Clubhouse is sharing the results of its big reset, with a redesign meant to make it “more like a messaging app.”
Fashion anarchy is fun.
A week after "pausing" its AI high scool sports reporter, Gannett publishing has has had to recheck and update every post the machine had written.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
TikTok has started migrating its European users' data to its long-promised center in Ireland.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
It follows continued trade sanctions from the US.
The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse shares the same agreeable shape as its predecessor, but cleans up many of the older model's minor annoyances.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Shoppers call Nivea's Moisturizing Cream a "staple" in their skincare routines. And it's on sale for Labor Day.
Tesla this year has dropped the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — to get federal tax credits.
We check-in to see how our hybrid minivan is doing over the long-term when it comes to fuel economy.
Sony has unveiled the Xperia 5 V smartphone with some nice high-end features and one fewer camera, along with a slightly lower price tag.
Technically, summer ends on Sept. 22. Just saying.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.