KSHB 41 Weather Update

A little over a month after its launch, Lego Fortnite's content was beginning to run dry for players who dove in headlong in December (present company included). First off, Lego Fortnite is making it easier to get around the map with the addition of launch pads, a predictable item for longtime Fortnite players but a welcome one nonetheless. The launch pads should make giant ugly staircases a relic of the past while alleviating some of the pain of traversing the game's massive procedurally generated maps without proper vehicles or steering wheels.