KSHB 41 Weather Update
KSHB 41 Weather Update
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The results are in: Taylor and Travis fatigue may be imminent.
Microsoft is always moving forward in the field of accessibility, especially in gaming, where its Xbox Adaptive Controller and other features help gamers with disabilities play however is comfortable for them. A couple new updates and a touching short video on how games fit into the rehabilitation process mark the company's accessibility highlight month. One update many gamers will appreciate is the ability to remap buttons on the Xbox Elite 2 controller or the XAC to pretty much any keyboard key.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for just $99, a 43-inch Fire TV for $190, a Dyson-esque stick vac for $350 off and tons more.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
What's behind Birkenstock's lackluster IPO? Blame a reset in valuations, some experts say.
Your closet isn't complete without a pair.
"I was frustrated and kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked," Beamer said.
If your plants keep dying from a lack of light or you just don't have enough natural light in your apartment, this grow light for indoor plants is all you need.
Here are some of the buzziest stories included the pop star's upcoming memoir, which comes out on Oct. 24.
The chic and versatile top makes the perfect layering piece for fall and beyond, and it's over 25% off right now.
Sorry to the fruity and salty scents of summer, but it's time for the cozy fragrances of fall to reign supreme.
They look and feel like regular rugs, but you can put them in your washing machine.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
Revisiting TV classics for a new audience can come with mixed results.
YouTube is putting Google AI to use for advertisers, the company announced this morning with the introduction of a new advertising package called "Spotlight Moments." The idea here is to leverage AI to automatically identify the most popular YouTube videos related to a specific cultural moment -- like Halloween, a major awards show, such as the Oscars, or a sporting event, for example. The advertiser would then be able to serve ads across video referencing the topic or event across a branded YouTube channel where videos are curated into dynamically updated playlists.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
A 2003 Mazda MAZDASPEED Protegé sedan found in a California junk yard.
Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner have been spotted sporting the popular brand — get the look for less at Amazon.